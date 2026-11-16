Kenya retains global telecoms policy seat in four-year term



NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 16 – Kenya has been re-elected to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Council after securing 136 votes, the highest tally among African countries, strengthening its influence in global decisions on telecommunications and digital technology.

The four-year term covering 2027–2030 gives Kenya continued representation in the 48-member governing council of the United Nations agency, which oversees the implementation of its strategy, budget and policy priorities between major conferences.

Kenya emerged among 13 African countries elected to represent Region D after competing against 18 other nations for the available seats in an election held during the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference in Doha, Qatar.

The result gives Kenya a platform to participate in decisions on radio frequency spectrum allocation, satellite orbital resources, international telecommunications standards and digital development programmes.

Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communications and the Digital Economy William Kabogo, who led Kenya’s campaign, said the re-election reflected the country’s commitment to shaping the future of global digital connectivity.

The council’s decisions have implications for telecommunications operators, internet service providers and technology companies, particularly in areas such as network expansion, infrastructure investment and the development of emerging technologies.

Kenya is seeking to use its renewed representation to push for more affordable digital access, stronger telecommunications infrastructure and increased African participation in artificial intelligence development.

The country has also identified the need for better coordination of undersea cables and cross-border fibre networks, arguing that resilient connectivity infrastructure is critical in reducing service disruptions and supporting the region’s growing digital economy.

“Meaningful and affordable access” and “fair access to spectrum and satellite resources” are among the priorities Kenya has outlined for its new term.

The government also wants greater investment in regional data centres, artificial intelligence models that accommodate African languages and data governance frameworks that protect the continent’s interests.

However, the extent to which these priorities translate into lower internet costs, improved connectivity and faster network expansion will depend on their adoption through the ITU’s policy and implementation processes, as well as domestic regulatory and investment decisions.

For local businesses, continued membership could provide opportunities for Kenyan telecommunications experts and industry players to participate in international standards development and gain early insight into emerging regulatory frameworks.

The outcome also comes as Kenya seeks to strengthen its position as a regional technology hub amid growing investment in digital services, mobile financial transactions, artificial intelligence and data infrastructure.

The ITU Plenipotentiary Conference, which opened on November 9, will conclude on November 27. Kenya is expected to pursue the implementation of its proposals through the agency’s strategic and financial planning processes.

The country will also host the Internet Governance Forum in Nairobi from December 14 to 18, 2026, providing another platform to advance discussions on digital inclusion, artificial intelligence and the resilience of internet infrastructure in Africa.