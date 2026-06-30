1xBet & Nairobi City Marathon 2026: Results of a Day Built on Energy, Sport and Community

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30 – 1xBet successfully joined Nairobi City Marathon 2026 as a partner, supporting one of Kenya’s major running events and becoming part of a day that brought together runners, fans and Nairobi’s active sports community.

The marathon took place on 7 June 2026 in Nairobi, Kenya, with participants competing across several race categories, including the 42 km marathon, 21 km half marathon, 10 km Expressway Run and 6 km Fun Run.

1xBet was present at the event with the Runner Recharge Point – a branded hospitality area created for runners and fans. The zone included a photo area, promoters, on-site activities and branded gifts. Finishers also received 1xBet towels as a practical souvenir after completing their race.

Nairobi’s Energy Through Participants’ Eyes

After the marathon, participants shared their impressions of the event. Their responses showed how the marathon was perceived as a personal challenge and a shared city moment.

For one participant, Nairobi City Marathon 2026 became a first marathon experience and a test of personal readiness:

“Besides work, I was really excited for my first ever marathon and seeing if I was actually healthy enough to do a marathon. I now know I am ready.”

Another participant highlighted the atmosphere of the day:

“It was one of the most wholesome events I have been to in a while. The support, the energy from the people, the togetherness everyone had. Beautiful.”

Yet another participant explained:

“It not only brings people together, but it reminds people there’s more to live for besides our day-to-day life in the offices and work.”

For many, sport also has a wider meaning. It supports a balanced lifestyle, helps maintain social connections and can work as a positive way to manage stress.

“Whichever sport one is into helps with maintaining a healthy social life. A good stress reliever if you ask me.”

The Role of Brand Support

For 1xBet, Nairobi City Marathon 2026 was an opportunity to support a relevant local sports event and engage with runners in a natural event environment. The brand’s on-site presence helped extend the marathon experience through interaction, photos and small post-race rewards.

Participants also recognised the role of brands in supporting events of this scale:

“Brands not only enhance their visibility, but they make lasting impressions in the mind of participants who later become part of their consumers.”

Through the Runner Recharge Point and branded finishers’ gifts, 1xBet contributed to the event atmosphere while strengthening its connection with Kenya’s running community.

A Message for Future Runners

For people thinking about joining similar events in the future, participants shared a clear message: take the chance, even if it looks difficult at first.

“Go for it. It might look hard or unrealistic, but there is something about pushing yourself past your limit. And even better because you get a community.”

Nairobi City Marathon 2026 showed that mass sports events create space for personal achievement, community support and shared city pride.

1xBet thanks everyone who joined Nairobi City Marathon 2026, visited the Runner Recharge Point and helped make the day memorable.

Nairobi runs. 1xBet supports the pulse.