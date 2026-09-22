178 junior schools in Nyeri receive smart boards under digital literacy programme

NYERI, Kenya Sep 22 – A total of 178 junior schools in Nyeri County have received smart boards and accompanying equipment under a digital literacy programme aimed at expanding access to technology in learning institutions.

The programme was launched by Secretary in the State Department for Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASALs) and Regional Development Principal Secretary Caroline Karugu.

Karugu said the initiative is designed to equip learners with digital skills and create opportunities for them to use technology in learning and knowledge sharing.

“Digital literacy is about empowering our children to learn, create, collaborate and share knowledge,” Karugu said.

She said the programme aligns with President William Ruto’s vision of building a digitally empowered generation capable of contributing to Kenya’s economic transformation.

“This is the essence of President Ruto’s vision: building a digitally empowered generation capable of taking part in transforming Kenya into a first-world economy,” she said.

The installation of smart boards is expected to give learners and teachers access to interactive digital learning tools while complementing traditional classroom instruction.

The programme forms part of wider efforts to increase the use of technology in Kenyan schools and equip learners with skills needed in an increasingly digital economy.

The rollout in Nyeri targets junior schools with smart boards and related equipment to support digital learning and improve access to technology at the basic education level.

Karugu said empowering children with digital literacy skills would enable them to learn, create and collaborate while preparing them to participate in Kenya’s future economy.