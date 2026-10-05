Tourism Fund upskills over 9,000 to strengthen Kenya’s tourism sector

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 5 – Tourism Fund has stepped up skills development and continuous professional training for workers in Kenya’s tourism and hospitality industry in a bid to improve competitiveness, resilience and service standards.

The Fund has implemented an upskilling programme targeting tourism and hospitality professionals, particularly workers who may not have had an opportunity to undertake formal professional training.

The two-week programme is being implemented in collaboration with Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions across the country.

Tourism Fund Board of Trustees Chairperson Samson Some said a skilled and adaptable workforce was critical in responding to the changing demands of the tourism industry.

“The tourism and hospitality industry is dynamic and continually evolving. Changing customer expectations, rapid technological advancements and an increasingly competitive environment demand a workforce that is not only technically competent, but also innovative, adaptable and committed to delivering excellence,” Some said.

The programme includes Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL), which enables workers to have existing knowledge, skills and competencies formally assessed, recognised and enhanced through structured training.

It also provides specialised training for directors and managers of tourism and hospitality establishments, focusing on leadership, management, supervision, decision-making and organisational performance.

Young people also benefit from content creation training designed to equip them with digital skills to create and promote tourism-related content.

Tourism Fund said more than 9,000 beneficiaries have so far been supported through the programme, including 6,539 workers, 1,808 managers and 1,041 youth trained in content creation.

A total of 489 beneficiaries received certificates during graduation ceremonies held at Kaiboi National Polytechnic in Nandi County and Michuki National Polytechnic in Murang’a County.

Kaiboi National Polytechnic awarded certificates to 237 beneficiaries, while 252 trainees graduated at Michuki National Polytechnic.

The two institutions are the latest centres to implement the programme, bringing the number of training centres involved to 34 across the country.

Some said the programme demonstrated the importance of collaboration between training institutions and industry stakeholders in building professional capacity within the tourism and hospitality sector.

“Today, we celebrate this achievement with you and, more importantly, send you back into the industry as more competent, confident and value-adding professionals,” he said.

The Tourism Fund chairperson also highlighted the role of the Tourism Training Revolving Fund in supporting continued professional and academic development.

The fund provides training opportunities for Kenyan students pursuing tourism and hospitality courses, as well as professionals seeking further education and career advancement.

Some said about 5,800 students had benefited from the programme, with more than Sh330 million disbursed in loans.

He encouraged tourism and hospitality professionals to take advantage of available training and professional development opportunities, while urging industry players to embrace continuous learning and skills enhancement.

The graduation ceremony at Kaiboi National Polytechnic brought together Nandi County leaders, representatives of the State Department for TVET, tourism stakeholders, the institution’s management and governing council, employers and other industry partners.

The initiative comes as Kenya seeks to strengthen the tourism and hospitality workforce and equip industry professionals with skills needed to respond to technological changes, evolving customer expectations and growing competition in the global tourism market.