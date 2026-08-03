Suspected Drug Trafficker nabbed in Migori as Govt Escalates Anti-Narcotics Campaign

NAIROBI KENYA, August 3 — Police officers in Nyatike Sub-County, Migori County arrested a suspected drug trafficker and seized a stash of suspected cannabis sativa following a high-speed pursuit.

The operation was conducted by officers based at Macalder Police Station who were undertaking routine security patrols in the Pap Rombe area.

“The motorcyclist was signalled to stop but failed to comply, leading to a swift pursuit and his subsequent arrest. Officers mounted an immediate pursuit, successfully intercepting and detaining the suspect shortly after. A thorough search of the rider and his luggage uncovered several rolls of a substance suspected to be cannabis sativa, tightly wrapped and concealed beneath layers of clothing,” NPS stated.

The suspect remains in custody at Macalder Police Station pending court arraignment, while the impounded motorcycle and recovered contraband have been secured as exhibits for prosecution.

This arrest in Nyatike highlights an escalating wave of anti-narcotics operations across Migori County. Just weeks earlier on June 29, police in Suna West Sub-County intercepted two suspects along Migori Road who were ferrying over 100 rolls of cannabis sativa strapped to their bodies and concealed under oversized jackets while on a motorcycle.

In separate sweeps in Migori Township’s Pandi area, multi-agency raids netted hundreds of rolls of processed bhang, raw cannabis, uncustomed cigarettes, and litres of illicit brew.

The frequent interception of motorcycle-borne couriers points to a key tactical shift by trafficking networks attempting to move illicit cargo through rural feeder roads in Nyanza.

The sustained pressure in Migori directly reflects high-level directives issued by the national government. In his televised New Year’s address delivered from Eldoret State Lodge on December 31, 2025, President William Ruto officially declared drug trafficking and alcohol abuse a national development and security emergency, calling substance abuse a clear and present danger to Kenya’s future.

“Alcohol and drug abuse have become a clear and present danger to Kenya’s health, security, and economic future,” Ruto stated.

The Head of State reinforced this directive on January 3, 2026, announcing plans to introduce legislation targeting the assets of cartels.

Following up on those declarations, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen announced that enforcement strategy had shifted from simple prosecutions to financial disruption, actively freezing accounts and seizing property belonging to distributors and cartels.

“Our target is the manufacturers, sellers and distributors of illicit drugs and alcohol. We are moving beyond prosecution to seizing assets and freezing accounts of those found culpable,” He stated.

To enforce these directives, the Ministry of Interior expanded the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) within the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) from 200 to 700 officers. Chief Justice Martha Koome also gazetted special designated courts in key border hubs to fast-track drug cases, giving local commanders in Migori the judicial backing needed to keep pressure on regional trafficking routes.