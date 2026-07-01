So near yet so far for Congo Leopards as Kane brace inspires Three Lions to World Cup round of 16

England were spared one of the biggest humiliations in their World Cup history by Harry Kane’s two late goals as they came from behind to beat DR Congo in Atlanta to reach the last 16.

Thomas Tuchel’s side were 15 minutes away from an embarrassing exit as DR Congo defended the early lead given to them by Brian Cipenga.

It was then that captain and talisman Kane came to the rescue by heading the equaliser after 75 minutes, before lashing in a stunning winner on the turn with four minutes left.

DR Congo goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi made a string of magnificent saves to keep England at bay – although Yoane Wissa hit the post with the goal at his mercy on the stroke of half-time.

The miss kept England, who had put in a largely dreadful performance, in the game.

And with time running out, Kane came to the rescue once more with a superb header from substitute Anthony Gordon’s cross.

Kane’s fifth goal of this World Cup was even better. He collected the ball on the edge of the box, turned, strode forward and flashed a powerful right-foot finish high past Mpasi to dig England out of massive hole.

England will now face co-hosts Mexico at their Azteca Stadium in Mexico City on Monday, 6 July (01:00 BST).

Where would England be without Kane?

When head coach Tuchel – and the Football Association – needed a hero to avoid a desperate defeat, Kane proved once more that world-class players produce the big moments.

And how Kane delivered in Atlanta.

His first was a powerful header that finally beat DR Congo keeper Mpasi – the second choice for Le Havre in France – who had produced a magnificent display to that point.

Kane’s second was a piece of individual brilliance that demonstrated he is the complete player, turning to escape the attentions of the DR Congo defence before thrashing a 60mph shot into the top corner.

Credit must also go to substitute Anthony Gordon, who has had a quiet World Cup but was involved in both Kane goals after coming on as a substitute.

England move on the cauldron of emotion that will be the Azteca Stadium – the scene of their 1986 World Cup quarter-final defeat by a Maradona-inspired Argentina – to face Mexico at altitude.

It is a last-16 tie that looked in serious danger for so long for Tuchel’s side.

England win cannot cover up cracks

England’s fate against DR Congo may have hinged on a decisive moment just before half-time when Newcastle United forward Wissa turned what should have been a simple finish on to the post.

Tuchel’s team had looked shambolic for most of the first half – although Mpasi superbly saved efforts from Jude Bellingham and Kane – and it would have been hard to see them recover from a 2-0 deficit.

Instead, they had hope, built up pressure and Kane provided the inspiration required.

It cannot disguise, however, the ragged disorganisation, vulnerable defence and the lack of the quality that went before Kane performed his rescue act.

Mexico will not fear England – although England will feel they can only get better.