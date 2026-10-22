Sanlam Allianz CEO Patrick Tumbo to retire after eight years

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 22 – Sanlam Allianz Holdings (Kenya) has appointed Jacqueline Karasha as Group Chief Executive Officer, effective November 1, following the retirement of Patrick Tumbo after more than eight years in the role.

Karasha, who currently heads Sanlam Allianz Life Insurance (Kenya) Limited, will take over on November 1, 2026, a day after Tumbo’s retirement takes effect on October 31.

She has more than 17 years of experience in life insurance, sales and operations. At Sanlam Allianz Life Insurance, she has overseen changes aimed at growing the business, expanding digital services and improving distribution channels.

“Her leadership has been instrumental in repositioning the life insurance business through distribution reforms, digital enablement and strategic partnerships,” the company said.

The group said the appointment would support its efforts to grow the business, improve customer experience and increase shareholder value.

Karasha holds a First-Class Honours degree in Actuarial Science from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology. She also completed Stellenbosch Business School’s Senior Leadership Development Programme.

She is a Fellow of the Life Management Institute and an associate member of the Insurance Institute of Kenya.

The board announced the leadership changes on October 15, with approval from the Capital Markets Authority under the Capital Markets (Public Offers, Listings and Disclosures) Regulations, 2023.