Parliament, Canada to host forum on gender-responsive and inclusive legislation

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 21 – The Parliament of Kenya, in partnership with the Canadian High Commission in Kenya, will host a national forum focusing on gender-responsive policies and inclusive legislatures.

The Inclusive Legislatures for Gender Responsive Policies (ILGRP) Forum is scheduled for Thursday, September 24, 2026, at the Glee Hotel in Kiambu County.

The forum will bring together key policy stakeholders to review legislative achievements and discuss strategies for strengthening sustainable and inclusive governance.

It will be held under the theme “Sharing Achievements and Advancing Forward-Looking, Gender-Responsive, and Inclusive Parliaments.”

According to the organisers, the forum will provide an opportunity for stakeholders to reflect on milestones made in advancing gender-responsive policies and inclusive parliamentary practices.

Participants are expected to deliberate on approaches that can help strengthen gender responsiveness in legislation while promoting more inclusive governance.

The forum will also provide a platform for stakeholders to share experiences and consider future priorities for gender-inclusive parliamentary processes.

The event is being organised jointly by the Parliament of Kenya and the High Commission of Canada in Kenya as part of efforts to promote dialogue around gender-responsive and inclusive governance.

The partnership will bring together policy stakeholders to exchange experiences and discuss ways of advancing forward-looking approaches to parliamentary legislation and governance.

The forum is scheduled to begin at 9:30am on Thursday.