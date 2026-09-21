Nyamira ECDE teachers end strike after deal with Governor Nyaribo

NYAMIRA, Kenya Sep 21 – Nyamira County ECDE teachers have called off their strike after reaching an agreement with the County Government of Nyamira on their employment terms and other outstanding grievances.

The agreement was reached on Monday during a meeting between county officials and representatives of the Kenya Union of Pre-Primary Education Teachers (KUNOPPET), Nyamira Branch.

The deal provides for a return-to-work formula following days of industrial action that disrupted learning in Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) centres across the county.

Among the issues raised by the union was the signing of a Recognition Agreement between KUNOPPET and the County Government, deduction and remittance of union dues, and implementation of salaries recommended by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

The county government agreed to sign a Recognition Agreement with KUNOPPET, paving the way for formal engagement between the union and the devolved unit.

It also agreed that union dues for teachers who have authorised deductions will be deducted and remitted to KUNOPPET upon completion of the required statutory processes.

The county further confirmed that salaries for all ECDE teachers employed on permanent and pensionable terms had been adjusted in the September 2026 payroll.

The move is expected to address concerns raised by teachers over the implementation of their revised remuneration.

A key component of the agreement is the commitment by the county to convert ECDE teachers currently employed on contract into permanent and pensionable terms.

According to the agreement, the conversion will be completed by July 1, 2027.

The return-to-work deal brings to an end the standoff between the county government and ECDE teachers, allowing learning to resume in ECDE centres across Nyamira.

KUNOPPET officials and the county government are expected to oversee implementation of the agreed measures as teachers resume their duties.