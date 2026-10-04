Modric ‘ashamed’ of Croatia’s ‘catastrophic night’

ZAGREB, Croatia, Oct 4 – Croatia captain Luka Modric said he felt “ashamed” of his side’s performance in Saturday’s 7-0 defeat at home to England in the Nations League.

It was the first time in 20 years as an international that the AC Milan midfielder said he had felt such emotion, describing it as a “catastrophic night”.

Modric, 41, was making his 205th appearance for his country after recently agreeing to extend his international career under returning manager Slaven Bilic.

“You can’t play football like that… we looked like we had four or five players less,” said the former Real Madrid player, who helped Croatia to second-place and third-place finishes at the 2018 and 2022 World Cups during a storied career.

“It is difficult to find an explanation for such a performance without duels, fouls, aggressiveness, togetherness.

“I’ve been here for 20 years, but for the first time I feel ashamed after a game.”

Croatia kicked off Bilic’s second spell in charge with a 2-1 Nations League win away to the Czech Republic that put them above England in Group A3.

They followed that up with a chastening 4-1 defeat away to world champions Spain but were still level on points with Thomas Tuchel’s Three Lions before Saturday’s humiliating loss in Rijeka.

With the top two qualifying for the latter stages, Croatia had the chance to put themselves in pole position to beat England to a place in the quarter-finals.

Yet by the time Modric was substituted in the 57th minute, the home side were already 5-0 down after conceding two goals from Harry Kane and one apiece from Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon and Bukayo Saka.

Modric was forced to watch from the sidelines as further goals from Saka and Morgan Rogers extended England’s advantage before the final whistle.

“You can lose, or play against an opponent who is better – and they are right now,” added the former Spurs favourite, who helped Croatia knock England out in the qualifying stages for the 2008 Euros where they reached the quarter-finals in Bilic’s first spell as manager.

“But in any case, losing like this and squandering the reputation we’ve built over the years is unacceptable… [it was a] catastrophic night [for Croatia].”

It does not get any easier for Croatia, who next host Spain in Split on Tuesday, and will finish their Nations League campaign with games away to England (12 November) and at home to the Czech Republic (15 November).

“We need to pull ourselves together, stay together because a new difficult game awaits us,” said Modric, with Croatia third in the table, facing a battle to retain their status in the top tier of the Nations League.

“We have to show our true colours, that there is defiance and pride in us, desire, willingness, togetherness, these things cannot be lost overnight.”