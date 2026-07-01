Mbappe Sparkles As France Thrash Sweden To Set Up Paraguay In World Cup Last 16

DALLAS, USA, Jul 1 – French all time goal scorer Kylian Mbappe grabbed a brace to inspire favourites France thrash Sweden 3-0 to breeze through into the next round, booking Paraguay in the last 16 World Cup clash.

Bradley Barcola rewarded manager Didier Deschamps for handing him the start in the last-32 tie with a goal that saw the PSG forward double the French’s lead.

Mbappe’s brace catapulted him to six goals in the tournament, joining Lionel Messi as the race for the golden boot hots up.



Mbappe also closed in on Lionel Messi’s World Cup All-Time Top Scorer with 18 goals, just one behind the Argentine superstar.

The two goals also saw Mbappe extend his French all-time record goal scorer to 60.