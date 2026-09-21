Maraga, Delaware Governor Meyer Discuss Energy Costs, Taxation and Land Rights

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 21 – Former Chief Justice David Maraga has held talks with Delaware Governor Matt Meyer on issues affecting the cost of manufacturing and doing business in Kenya, including energy costs and taxation.

Maraga said he met Meyer Sunday morning, describing the engagement as a “very convivial meeting” with the Delaware governor, whom he described as a long-standing friend of Kenya.

According to Maraga, the two discussed the impact of energy costs and high taxation on manufacturing and the wider business environment.

The discussions also covered housing and protection of land rights, as the two explored issues relevant to Kenya’s economic development.

“I am grateful for his continued goodwill and commitment to Kenya’s growth,” Maraga said.

Maraga said Meyer has maintained ties with Kenya for more than a decade and has continued to demonstrate goodwill towards the country.

The meeting provided an opportunity to discuss areas of mutual interest between Kenya and Delaware, particularly issues linked to economic development and the conditions affecting businesses and households.

Energy costs and taxation remain among the issues frequently raised in discussions around Kenya’s manufacturing competitiveness and the cost of doing business.

Manufacturers have previously called for measures to reduce production costs, including electricity and other operating expenses, while businesses have also raised concerns over the impact of taxation on investment and enterprise growth.

The discussions between Maraga and Meyer also touched on housing and land rights, issues that have significant implications for development, investment and access to property.

Maraga did not provide further details on specific proposals discussed during the meeting.

The engagement comes as Kenya continues to seek international partnerships and investment while addressing domestic factors that influence the cost of doing business and economic growth.