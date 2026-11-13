Local skincare entrepreneur targets gap in African beauty market with homegrown products

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 13 – Growing demand for specialized skincare services is creating opportunities for local beauty entrepreneurs to develop products targeting skin conditions that they say are not adequately addressed by conventional imported formulations.

Sonnie Muthoni, founder of Sonnie Touch Wellness Center and the Sonnie Touch Skincare line, says her business has expanded from providing professional skin and hair loss treatments to developing its own range of products, drawing on nearly 18 years of experience in the industry.

The entrepreneur says the move into product development was driven by recurring complaints from clients who struggled to find suitable products after being referred to retailers selling imported skincare brands.

Rather than rely on ready-made formulations, Muthoni says she began developing products based on conditions observed during consultations, including acne, hyperpigmentation, melasma and other skin concerns.

“That’s how I was able to come up with products that work for us. It’s through a collective experience on the ground,” Muthoni said.

The Sonnie Touch range currently comprises nine skincare products, including cleansers, facial mists and serums, which the business uses alongside treatments offered at its wellness center.

Muthoni says she works with manufacturers using formulations she develops, rather than purchasing ready-made products marketed under another company’s brand, a model commonly known as white labelling.

She sources some ingredients locally and others internationally, while working with formulators and laboratory facilities to produce the range.

The business is positioning its products around the needs of melanated skin, arguing that differences in skin concerns, environmental conditions and product requirements create an opportunity for locally developed formulations.

However, the market remains competitive, with imported brands, local manufacturers and independent sellers increasingly targeting consumers through physical outlets and social media platforms.

Muthoni also points to the proliferation of products marketed as organic, warning that the label alone does not establish their safety or suitability for particular skin conditions.

The entrepreneur says the wellness center serves both men and women, with male clients accounting for a share of its customer base as interest in professional skincare extends beyond the traditional female market.

But affordability could remain a barrier to wider uptake of specialized skincare services and products.

The cost of consultations, treatment sessions and prescribed products could limit access for consumers who cannot sustain longer treatment programmes, even as awareness of skincare grows. Muthoni says the business also educates clients on lifestyle factors, including diet, which can contribute to certain skin conditions, and argues that treatment