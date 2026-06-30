Haaland’s Late Winner Sinks Ivory Coast To Send Norway Into World Cup Last 16

DALLAS, USA, Jun 30 – Erling Haaland tapped home a dramatic late winner as Norway beat Ivory Coast to set up a last-16 showdown with Brazil at the World Cup.

The Manchester City striker had been quiet in Dallas before the 86th minute, as Antonio Nusa and Amad Diallo traded brilliant strikes in a tense game.

But Haaland was in the right place to bobble home the decisive goal from six yards following Patrick Berg’s cutback.

It means Haaland has scored in 13 successive competitive internationals for Norway, his latest goal helping his country win a World Cup knockout match for the first time.

Ivory Coast appeared to have forced extra time thanks to a superb 74th-minute strike by second-half sub Amad – surprisingly left out as manager Emerse Fae lined up his side in a more defensive 4-1-4-1 formation. It proved an error by Fae as the Ivorians struggled to create before going behind in the 39th minute.

Erling Haaland tapped home a dramatic late winner to lead Norway beat Ivory Coast 2-1 at last 32 World Cup 2026. Photo/GETTY IMAGES

Nusa is less heralded than strike partner Haaland, but the 21-year-old RB Leipzig winger produced a moment of sublime quality by cutting into the box from the left and curling a right-footed shot into the top corner.

After scoring the opener in their three group games, Ivory Coast were forced to chase the game – so Fae sent on Amad in the second half, and the 23-year-old showed his country what they were missing as he cut in from the right, beat two men and slotted home his second goal of the tournament.

Just minutes earlier, the Manchester United man had made a key impact at the other end of the pitch – Norway centre-back Torbjorn Heggem somehow failed to score from four yards when his volley was cleared off the line by Amad.

But in a World Cup so far defined by star strikers, Haaland was never going to be denied.

Analysis: Diallo shines, but Haaland inevitable

This was arguably the biggest match in both of these nations’ histories – Ivory Coast’s first World Cup knockout match, while Norway were at this stage for the first time in 28 years.

Both teams seemed to struggle under the pressure as neither produced their best play for long spells in Dallas.

Yan Diomande, Ivory Coast’s teenage sensation, was muscled out of the game. The best example was a body check from David Moller Wolfe in the first half when the 19-year-old winger threatened a breakaway.

Amad was far more effective when he came on, and nearly made it 2-2 in the final moments with a 25-yard free kick that Norway keeper Orlan Nyland had to palm away.

For Norway, captain Martin Odegaard was quietly effective. He provided the set-up for Nusa to strike – meaning he is only the third player on record to assist a goal in each of his first three World Cup appearances.

As for Haaland, he produced when he needed to – another first-time finish, his fifth in three World Cup games.

What’s next for Norway?

Norway progress to the last 16, where they will face Brazil after their comeback win over Japan on Monday.

That game will kick-off at 21.00 BST on Sunday, 5 July – and the winner could face England in the quarter-finals.