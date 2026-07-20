Government Extends Operating Hours at 21 Huduma Centres

NAIROBI, Kenya July 20 – Residents of Makueni County will now be able to access government services for up to 12 hours a day after Huduma Kenya extended the operating hours of the Makueni Huduma Centre.

In a statement issued Monday, the agency announced that the centre will operate from 7:00am to 7:00pm, Monday to Friday, with the new schedule taking effect immediately.

The move makes Makueni the 21st Huduma Centre across the country to adopt extended working hours as part of the government’s efforts to improve access to public services and accommodate citizens who are unable to visit government offices during the conventional 8:00am to 5:00pm working day.

Huduma Kenya said the decision was informed by the economic activities of residents in the county, where many people are engaged in farming, horticulture and small-scale businesses that often keep them occupied during normal office hours.

Before Makueni joined the programme, Huduma Kenya had rolled out the 7am-to-7pm service model in 20 centres across the country. These are GPO, City Square, Eastleigh, Kibra and Makadara in Nairobi; Kiambu (Thika), Nyeri, Embu, Meru, Laikipia (Nanyuki), Nakuru, Kericho, Uasin Gishu (Eldoret), Kitale, Kakamega, Bungoma, Kisumu, Kisii, Migori and Mombasa Huduma Centres.

With Makueni now added to the list, the number of centres offering the extended 12-hour service has risen to 21, as the government seeks to make public services more accessible to citizens whose work schedules make it difficult to visit offices during normal working hours.

According to the agency, the revised schedule will allow farmers to access government services before heading to their farms, while traders and horticultural producers can visit the centre after closing their businesses without sacrificing their daily income.

“The extended hours initiative is tailored to the needs of Makueni’s residents, many of whom are engaged in farming, horticulture and small-scale trade,” Huduma Kenya said in the statement.

The agency noted that the expansion of operating hours forms part of a broader strategy to make public services more accessible, efficient and responsive to citizens’ needs.

With Makueni joining the programme, Huduma Kenya said 21 centres nationwide are now operating under the extended-hours model, underscoring the government’s commitment to citizen-centred service delivery.

Residents of Makueni and neighbouring counties have been encouraged to take advantage of the longer operating hours to access a wide range of government services, including national registration, driving licence applications, NHIF and NSSF services, tax services, birth and death registration, and other public services available at Huduma Centres.