England Right-Backs Quansah, James Miss Training

DALLAS, USA, Jun 30 – Jarell Quansah and Reece James missed training as England’s right-back issues mount before their World Cup last-32 match against DR Congo on Wednesday.

Quansah came off with a twisted ankle in England’s 2-0 win over Panama in their final group game on Saturday, with Djed Spence coming on to replace the Bayer Leverkusen defender.

The former Liverpool player had come into the side for his World Cup debut after Chelsea defender James was ruled out with a hamstring injury sustained in the 0-0 draw with Ghana in England’s second group game.

England manager Thomas Tuchel has previously said James could be in contention for the DR Congo match, but given he is yet to resume training since picking up his injury, his involvement looks doubtful.

The injuries at right-back have put scrutiny on Tuchel’s squad selection for this tournament with some questioning whether the make-up of the squad is balanced.

On the eve of England’s first game of the tournament, Newcastle full-back Tino Livramento withdrew from the squad with a calf issue, with Trevoh Chalobah called up in his place.

Tuchel said Chalobah was called up as a central defensive option, with Quansah and Spence the players to cover the full-back areas.

Spence played the last 10 minutes of England’s opening group win over Croatia at left-back, the position he played for club side Tottenham for most of last season.

The 25-year-old then started the draw with Ghana at left-back before replacing Quansah at right back in the 63rd minute.

Tuchel could look to utilise Spence at right-back again, or opt to use Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa.

Konsa has become one of Tuchel’s most trusted players and a regular starter since the German took charge in January 2025.

The 28-year-old made his England debut playing at right-back against Brazil in 2024, when former manager Gareth Southgate praised his performance in dealing with Vinicius Jr.

Real Madrid defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has fallen down the England pecking order. He has only played for Tuchel once because of injury and was not selected for squads in the build-up to this tournament.