DPP files 17 new charges against DCI, NIS officers over 2022 kidnapping of two Indians and Kenyan driver

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 27 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has filed 17 new charges against 15 officers attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the National Intelligence Service (NIS) over the alleged kidnapping of two Indian nationals and their Kenyan driver in 2022.

The suspects are Peter Gachiku, James Tanki, Joseph Mbugua, David Kipsoi, Joseph Mbaya, John Kamau, Hillary Kipchumba, Stephen Matunda, Simon Gikonyo, Paul Muriithi, Bonface Mtulia, Elikana Mugendi, Fredrick Kamau, John Mavhari and Michael Bett.

They are scheduled to appear before the Kahawa Law Courts on September 7, 2026, to take plea before Senior Principal Magistrate Njeri Thuku.

The suspects face charges including kidnapping with intent to murder, conspiracy to commit a felony and subjecting a person to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment.

The prosecution said the suspects will also face charges relating to forgery and other offences involving cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment under the National Intelligence Service Act.

According to the prosecution, the alleged incident occurred on July 22, 2022, in Nairobi County when the suspects, travelling in four motor vehicles alongside other unidentified individuals, allegedly trailed and intercepted a vehicle carrying Indian nationals Mohammed Zaid Sami Kidwai and Zulfiqar Ahmed Khan and their Kenyan driver, Nicodemus Mwania Mwange.

The DPP said the fresh charges were filed after the High Court terminated earlier murder proceedings against the accused persons, allowing the prosecution to institute a new case based on the evidence available.

The case will now proceed before the Kahawa Law Courts, where the 15 suspects are expected to take plea on September 7.