Wetangula pays tribute to Jeffrey Archer after bestselling author dies at 86

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 7 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has mourned renowned British author and former politician Jeffrey Archer, describing him as a remarkable storyteller whose work touched millions of readers around the world.

Wetangula expressed his condolences following the death of Archer, who died aged 86 at his home in London on Monday.

In a message posted on X, Wetangula hailed Archer’s contribution to literature and said his legacy would endure through the stories he left behind.

“Rest in peace, Jeffrey Archer. A remarkable author, storyteller and former politician whose words touched and entertained millions around the world,” Wetangula said.

“His contribution to literature will live on through the many stories he leaves behind. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and all those who admired his work. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

Archer, one of Britain’s best-selling novelists, died peacefully between writing sessions, according to his publisher HarperCollins.

His death came just a day before the publication of Adam & Eve, the novel he had planned as his final book.

Archer’s literary career spanned five decades, beginning with the publication of his debut novel Not a Penny More, Not a Penny Less in 1976. His best-known works include Kane & Abel, The Clifton Chronicles, As the Crow Flies and A Prison Diary.

According to HarperCollins, Archer sold more than 300 million books in 119 countries and 49 languages, making him one of the most commercially successful authors of his generation.

Beyond literature, Archer had a political career in Britain. He served as a Conservative Member of Parliament and later became deputy chairman of the Conservative Party.

He was made a life peer in 1992 and remained a member of the House of Lords until his retirement in 2024.

Wetang’ula joined readers, political figures and literary enthusiasts around the world in paying tribute to Archer, whose novels and distinctive storytelling earned him a global following.