Nyoro suspended over claims NSSF, PSSF, Kenya Re were pressured to buy KPC shares

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 8 – Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has been suspended from Parliament for five sitting days after refusing to apologise for alleging that public institutions were pressured to invest in the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) initial public offering (IPO).

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula ordered the suspension on Wednesday following a heated debate over remarks made by Mr Nyoro a day earlier.

The lawmaker had claimed that officials at the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), Public Service Superannuation Fund (PSSF) and Kenya Re received calls from “the high office” to invest in the KPC IPO, which he said was nearing failure as the subscription period closed.

Mr Nyoro was challenged to substantiate the claims or withdraw them and apologise to the House.

Minority Leader Junet Mohamed said allegations made on the Floor of the House had to be backed by evidence.

“You must substantiate what you say. We are asking him to table evidence that those calls were made. If he has none, he should apologise,” Mohamed said.

Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah also accused Mr Nyoro of misleading the House, saying documents tabled in Parliament showed that PSSF had made gains from its investment in KPC.

“The apology is not just to the House but also to the professionals watching us,” Mr Ichung’wah said, warning that such allegations could undermine public officials carrying out their duties.

Mr Nyoro, however, declined to apologise when directed by the Speaker.

“What I stated is the truth, and the truth rides higher than the rules. I cannot apologise for the obvious,” he said.

The refusal prompted Mr Wetangula to invoke parliamentary disciplinary measures.

“You are now guilty of grossly disorderly conduct,” the Speaker ruled.

He then imposed what he described as the “most lenient” punishment provided for under parliamentary rules, excluding Mr Nyoro from the House for five sitting days.

“You are now a stranger in the House,” Mr Wetangula said, adding that such conduct was “totally unhelpful”.

Speaking to journalists outside Parliament later, Mr Nyoro said his suspension was unfortunate because he had been prevented from substantiating his allegations.

“I never want to be a rabble-rouser or say things I cannot substantiate, but I was not given time to substantiate my claims,” he said.

Mr Nyoro maintained that public institutions should not be subjected to political pressure when making investment decisions.

“It is wrong for political offices to direct investments by pension funds or independent bodies,” he said.

He also stood by his claim that NSSF, Kenya Re and PSSF had been pressured to invest in KPC.

“These entities were forced to invest in Kenya Pipeline after the IPO nearly failed,” he said.

Nyoro further questioned the performance of the investment, saying KPC’s share price stood at Sh9.02, which he argued represented minimal growth against an inflation rate of about six per cent.

The Kiharu MP vowed to continue scrutinising the management of public resources despite his suspension.

“Some of us will never betray the reason why we are leaders in this country,” he said.

He urged NSSF, Kenya Re, PSSF and other public institutions to make investment decisions in accordance with the Constitution rather than political instructions.

“Do the right thing and don’t follow political phone calls,” Mr Nyoro said.