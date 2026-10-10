Wetangula Urges Kenya-Uganda Border Residents to Remain Alert Over Ebola

BUNGOMA, Kenya, Oct 10 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has urged residents living along the Kenya-Uganda border to observe Ministry of Health guidelines following confirmation of Kenya’s first imported Ebola case.

Wetangula called for heightened vigilance in border counties, particularly Bungoma, as health authorities intensify screening and disease surveillance to prevent further transmission.

Kenya confirmed its first imported case of Bundibugyo Ebola virus disease on October 6, involving a Kenyan man who had lived in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) before travelling through Uganda to Nairobi.

The patient arrived in Kenya on October 3 and later died, prompting public health response measures, including contact tracing.

Speaking at Kimaeti Primary School in Bungoma County during a women’s empowerment drive, Wetangula said the county’s proximity to Uganda made it important for residents to remain alert and follow preventive measures.

“There is no cause for worry over the spread of Ebola in Kenya but strict adherence to precautionary measures will help the country avoid devastating situations such as those experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Wetangula said.

He urged residents to comply with health advisories and cooperate with authorities conducting surveillance and screening at border points.

The Ministry of Health has stepped up screening at entry points, including Malaba, as part of efforts to identify suspected cases and limit the risk of further transmission.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said on October 7 that Kenya was not experiencing an Ebola outbreak despite the confirmed imported case.

The Ministry has also identified temporary isolation centres at Malaba and Kocholia, while renovation work continues at Alupe. Screening has been intensified at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, particularly for travellers arriving from countries linked to the outbreak.

The National Assembly Speaker called for truck drivers to be prioritised in screening because of their frequent cross-border movements.

Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka said the county government was working with the national government to strengthen disease surveillance and public awareness.

“We are aware of the risks the county faces because it borders Uganda. That is why our medical staff are working with those from the national government to screen people travelling into the country from Uganda while creating awareness about precautionary measures against the disease,” Lusaka said.

President William Ruto’s aide Farouk Kibet also urged residents to exercise caution when interacting with truck drivers transporting goods from the DRC and Uganda.

He particularly appealed to women who interact with truck drivers to take precautions to protect their health.

The Ministry of Health has advised Kenyans to avoid direct contact with sick people.