Watamu ESP Market Fully Occupied as Over 200 Traders Benefit

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 5 – Traders at the Watamu Economic Stimulus Programme (ESP) Market in Kilifi County have welcomed the modern facility, which is now fully occupied, citing improved working conditions, security and access to designated trading spaces.

The market, developed under the government’s market modernisation programme, provides traders with organised stalls and supporting infrastructure intended to improve sanitation, protect goods from harsh weather and create a more conducive environment for business.

The State Department for Housing and Urban Development said the facility includes trading stalls, an ablution block, a borehole and waste disposal facilities.

Traders have credited President William Ruto’s administration with providing an improved working environment compared with the congested and weather-exposed spaces they previously occupied.

Riziki Ali, a vegetable trader at the market, said the facility had improved comfort and cleanliness while providing an environment better suited to their daily business activities.

“We thank the President for this market because of the quality and comfort it brings. It is very clean, far better than where we were, and the planning was designed to fit our needs,” she said.

Jane Kendi said traders previously faced the risk of their goods being damaged by rain because they operated in exposed spaces.

She welcomed the provision of covered trading areas, saying the new facility would offer greater protection from harsh weather conditions.

Watamu ESP Market chairman Samuel Mwita Gathoni said the facility had brought renewed opportunities for more than 200 traders expected to benefit economically from the project.

Dennis Mwangula said the previous market was congested, sometimes forcing traders to conduct business along the road.

He said the new facility provides designated spaces for traders and better access for customers and vehicles, making it easier to conduct business and earn a livelihood.

Principal Secretary for Housing and Urban Development Charles Hinga said the market was designed to improve traders’ working conditions while providing facilities to support different business needs.

The amenities include storage space, a cold room for perishable goods, lighting, a room for mothers and babies, a kitchen, toilets and a hall for meetings and other activities.

The government says the market modernisation programme is being implemented in collaboration with county governments to provide affordable trading spaces, secure storage, sanitation and parking facilities.

The Watamu facility forms part of a wider programme of economic infrastructure investments across the Coast region.

In Rabai, Kilifi County, the government is developing the Mazeras ESP Market at a cost of Sh66.28 million.

The market is designed to accommodate 90 stalls and will include a mother’s room, a children’s play area and storage facilities.

The government is also implementing the Sh146.05 million Godoma Technical Training Institute Student Village in Ganze, which is designed to accommodate 340 students.

The project includes supporting water, security and waste management infrastructure.

The investments are intended to complement other development programmes by improving access to essential facilities and supporting economic activity within local communities.

During his Coast development tour, Ruto also inspected the Mwatunge ESP Market in Mwatate Constituency, Taita Taveta County.

Located along the Mwatate-Voi Road, the market has been developed at a contract cost of Sh55.17 million and is designed to accommodate 200 traders.

The facility includes a lactation room for mothers, a children’s play area, a dry store, a cold room, an ICT hub, a food court, a kitchen and a social hall.

It also features external civil works and supporting service installations.

The market is expected to serve approximately 30,000 residents of Mwatate by providing an organised trading environment for traders and farmers.

The government expects the facility to strengthen links between producers, transporters, suppliers and other businesses, while creating opportunities for employment and local procurement.

Ruto also launched the Wundanyi ESP Market during his tour of the Coast region.

The facility, being developed at a contract sum of Sh73.19 million, is expected to provide 200 market stalls and additional space for 100 external sellers.

Its planned facilities include a children’s play area, an ICT hub, access roads, parking, sewer infrastructure, an underground water tank, a borehole and a perimeter wall.

The market is part of a broader development programme that combines commercial infrastructure with affordable housing and supporting social amenities.

In Wundanyi, the government is also implementing a 385-unit affordable housing project at a contract sum of Sh929.23 million.

The development includes supporting infrastructure such as a clubhouse, swimming pool, water and sewer systems, roads and parking.

In Voi, the 458-unit Voi Pool House Affordable Housing Project has reached 72 per cent completion, according to the State Department.

The development includes 12 commercial shops, a kindergarten, a social hall, a basketball court and supporting water and wastewater infrastructure.

More than 160 workers are currently engaged at the Voi construction site.

The projects form part of the government’s wider development programme along the Coast, which includes markets, affordable housing, roads, land administration and other infrastructure investments.

Ruto’s Coast tour began on September 26 and covers all six coastal counties.

The State Department for Housing and Urban Development says the approach is intended to combine housing development with economic infrastructure that supports small businesses, traders and other local enterprises.

Modern markets are expected to provide organised spaces for commerce, while supporting facilities such as roads, sanitation, storage and parking are intended to improve access for traders and customers.

The government is also seeking to link affordable housing developments with social amenities and commercial spaces to support economic activity within emerging residential communities.

The full occupancy of the Watamu ESP Market marks a key milestone for the facility, with traders now operating from designated spaces as the government advances similar market and housing projects elsewhere in the Coast region.