Atwoli Tells Youth to Reject Political Hate as He Praises Ruto’s Leadership

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 8 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General Francis Atwoli has urged young Kenyans to reject political messages rooted in hatred and division, saying peace should remain a priority for the country.

Atwoli cautioned the youth against listening to older political leaders whom he accused of harbouring political hatred and promoting messages that threaten Kenya’s peace and stability.

“To the young people, I ask you not to listen to people of our age who have harboured political hate and who don’t want this country to be peaceful,” Atwoli said.

He said the relative calm being witnessed in the country was a result of responsible leadership, urging young people to appreciate and safeguard an environment that allows Kenyans to live and work peacefully.

Atwoli attributed the prevailing peace to responsible leadership, citing President William Ruto as an example.

“What you’re witnessing now, you can only witness in a country that impresses upon peace. In a country that has responsible leadership such as the one being exhibited by our president,” he said.

His remarks come amid heightened political activity ahead of the 2027 General Election, with political leaders and parties increasingly mobilising supporters across the country.

Atwoli called on the younger generation to avoid being drawn into political hostility, stressing the importance of maintaining peace as Kenya approaches the next electoral cycle.

His appeal also comes against the backdrop of concerns over political polarisation and the potential for inflammatory rhetoric to deepen divisions among Kenyans.

The COTU boss has previously urged political leaders to prioritise national unity and stability, particularly as the country heads towards the 2027 elections.