DP Kindiki Defends Ruto’s Development Record, Frames 2027 Polls as Contest Between Delivery and Empty Rhetoric

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 16 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has defended President William Ruto’s development record, framing the 2027 General Election as a contest between a government delivering on its promises and an opposition he accused of relying on political rhetoric, insults and noise.

Kindiki said voters should assess leaders based on tangible achievements, including roads, electricity connections, agricultural reforms and other development projects, rather than campaign slogans and personal attacks.

Speaking during rallies in Ndia and Gichugu constituencies in Kirinyaga County on Friday, the Deputy President said the next election would be decided by competing records of performance and ideas, challenging opposition leaders to explain what they had delivered to Kenyans while in office.

“Next year’s contest will be a contest between ideas and rhetoric. It will be a contest between Kenya’s future and its past, between work and insults, between inclusion and exclusion, and between policies and noise,” he said.

Kindiki cited infrastructure development and improved agricultural earnings as evidence of the Kenya Kwanza administration’s commitment to addressing longstanding development gaps, particularly in regions that he said had previously received inadequate public investment.

Kindiki Highlights Ruto’s Road Construction Programme

The Deputy President pointed to ongoing road construction in Kirinyaga as evidence of the administration’s development agenda, saying the government was addressing infrastructure deficits that had hindered economic activity in the region.

In Gichugu, he said approximately 100 kilometres of roads were undergoing construction, including 53 kilometres in the eastern part of the constituency and 42 kilometres in the west.

Kindiki said the area had historically lagged in tarmac road development but credited President Ruto with prioritising projects intended to improve connectivity and access to markets.

Across Kirinyaga County, the government has prioritised 571 kilometres of roads for tarmacking at a projected cost of Sh42 billion.

The projects are expected to ease the transportation of agricultural produce, including tea, coffee and milk, while reducing the cost of moving goods to market.

Kindiki maintained that the investments demonstrated the administration’s commitment to distributing development across the country, arguing that public projects should not be determined by political affiliation.

DP Cites Electricity Connections, Coffee Prices

Kindiki also highlighted rural electrification as part of the government’s development record, saying 32,000 households in Kirinyaga had been connected to electricity since September 2022.

He said another Sh845 million had been allocated to connect 10,800 additional households across the county, while Gichugu had received Sh75 million for electricity connections targeting a further 2,100 households.

On agriculture, the Deputy President pointed to improved coffee prices, saying some factories were paying farmers Sh150 per kilogramme, compared with between Sh50 and Sh60 in 2022.

He, however, acknowledged that challenges remained in the tea sector, assuring farmers that the government was working on measures to improve their earnings.

“The area where we still have some challenges, which we are addressing, is tea,” he said.

Other projects cited by Kindiki included 110 affordable housing units in Kianyaga, student accommodation at Gichugu Technical and Vocational Education and Training institution, and the development of modern markets.

He said the Sh500 million County Aggregation and Industrial Park at Sagana had been completed, adding to investments aimed at strengthening agricultural value chains and creating economic opportunities.

Kindiki Challenges Opposition Ahead of 2027 Elections

The Deputy President used the rallies to challenge opposition leaders to present their development records as the country prepares for the 2027 General Election.

He questioned what opposition politicians had delivered to residents during their time in public office, citing roads, water projects and electricity connections as key indicators voters should consider when evaluating leaders.

Kindiki accused his political opponents of prioritising insults and confrontation over policy proposals, saying he would not engage in exchanges that distract from the government’s development agenda.

“If you resort to insults, I will not answer you because I am not available for that kind of politics,” he said.

His remarks form part of the broader political contest ahead of the 2027 elections, with the Ruto administration seeking to position its development record as a key argument for re-election.

Kindiki maintained that the government still had work to do in agriculture, infrastructure, healthcare and education, but urged voters to assess its performance against the promises made when it took office.

DP Warns Against Political Violence

Kindiki also cautioned political leaders against incitement and violence as campaigns gather momentum, warning that attacks on opponents, road blockades and looting could undermine national stability.

He urged leaders across the political divide to promote peaceful competition and allow Kenyans to make their electoral choices without intimidation.

“No country can be built through violence,” he said.

The Deputy President said the 2027 election should centre on development priorities and competing policy proposals, insisting that voters should judge leaders by their performance rather than political rhetoric.

His message in Kirinyaga sought to reinforce President Ruto’s development credentials while challenging the opposition to demonstrate how its alternative political agenda would translate into tangible benefits for Kenyans.

As the country moves closer to the next General Election, the administration is expected to continue highlighting infrastructure, electricity access and agricultural reforms as key pillars of its re-election campaign.