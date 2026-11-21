NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 21 — Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a condolence message to South Africa following the death of former Deputy President Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka.

In a statement shared through his official office, Kenyatta conveyed his sympathies to the South African government and people, as well as the family of the late former Deputy President.

Kenyatta remembered Mlambo-Ngcuka as a distinguished leader whose service to South Africa and contribution to advancing gender equality and women’s empowerment had left an enduring legacy.

The former Head of State also prayed for strength, comfort and courage for her family and the people of South Africa as they come to terms with the loss.

Mlambo-Ngcuka’s death was announced by the South African Presidency on Friday, November 20, with Acting President Paul Mashatile conveying condolences to her family on behalf of the government and the people of the country.

She served as South Africa’s Deputy President from 2005 to 2008, becoming the first woman to hold the position.

She later served as United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN Women between 2013 and 2021, where she championed gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls.

Her death has drawn tributes from across Africa and the international community, with leaders and organisations recognising her contribution to public service, women’s rights and social justice.