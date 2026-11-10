Ruto launches Sh1.3bn Bonchari road, unveils Sh22bn roads plan

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 10 – President William Ruto has launched a Sh1.3 billion road project in Bonchari Constituency and announced a Sh22 billion allocation for road construction and rehabilitation in Kisii and Nyamira counties.

The President said the investment would improve transport, facilitate trade and make it easier for farmers to access markets during his four-day development tour of the Gusii region.

The project covers the Kenyoro-Riana-Kerina road in Bonchari, where Ruto said improved infrastructure would help unlock the region’s economic potential by connecting residents to markets, schools, hospitals and other essential services.

“This Sh1.3 billion road in Bonchari is just the beginning. We have put Sh22 billion for roads in Kisii and Nyamira because we want easy transport for our people and for our farmers to take their produce to the market without struggle,” Ruto said on Tuesday.

The President also launched a Sh1.7 billion Last Mile Connectivity programme targeting 25,000 additional households in Kisii and Nyamira.

He said the electricity connections would support businesses, ICT hubs and learning in schools and homes.

“The last mile project will light up homes and businesses. We want every family in Kisii and Nyamira to have power,” he said.

Ruto further announced plans to upgrade Suneka Airstrip through the construction of a new runway and terminal building, saying the project would improve regional connectivity and create opportunities for investment and tourism.

On agriculture, the President pledged to help farmers access subsidised inputs, extension services and markets through their mobile phones.

He also promised greater transparency in the distribution of fertiliser and seeds.

The projects are among several development initiatives being launched and commissioned during Ruto’s four-day tour of Kisii and Nyamira counties.