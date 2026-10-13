Raila’s first anniversary to be marked with three days of events

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct. 13 – The first anniversary of the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will be marked with three days of commemorative activities from October 13 to 15, with events planned in Kisumu, Kang’o ka Jaramogi and Bondo.

Raila Odinga Memorial Committee chairperson Adams Oloo says the programme will bring together family members, community representatives, leaders and Kenyans from different walks of life to reflect on the life and legacy of the former Prime Minister.

Oloo says the anniversary will be an opportunity not only to remember Raila but also to celebrate his contribution to Kenya’s development and public service.

“This is not a week of mourning alone. It is a week of gratitude. It is a moment for family, friends, leaders, communities and admirers across the world to stand together to remember a life lived fully in the service of this country and to honour a legacy that continues to shape Kenya today,” Oloo said while announcing the programme.

The activities will begin in Kisumu on Tuesday with an intergenerational dialogue bringing together elders, young people, women and religious leaders to discuss social, political and economic issues.

“Most of you will remember that one of the last landmark statements by Baba during the Saba Saba of 2025 was that, because of the youth bulge and the attendant issues they were raising, he suggested that there should be an intergenerational conclave.”

“The conclave will provide a singular opportunity for the people to reflect on the post-Raila transition period, emphasising the integral place of peace, dialogue, tolerance and people’s participation. His deep bond with the community that raised him and the immense contribution he made to Kenya’s national development will be illuminated in the conversations,” Oloo explained.

A blood donation exercise will also take place alongside the conclave, reflecting Raila’s spirit of selflessness.

A candle-lighting ceremony will follow on the evening of October 14 at Kang’o ka Jaramogi, led by Mama Ida Odinga.

“We are calling on every Kenyan and every friend of Raila Odinga, wherever they are in the world, to light a candle at that hour in homes, churches, mosques and diaspora gatherings, from London to Lagos, from Minnesota to Mombasa. Let a single flame become a million flames. Let it be a shared act of remembrance, unity and reflection that no border can contain,” Oloo said.

The commemorations will culminate in the main anniversary ceremony on Thursday, October 15, at Migwena Cultural Grounds in Bondo, where family members, leaders and members of the public are expected to gather in honour of the former Prime Minister.

Oloo says the committee is calling on Kenyans to participate in the events with dignity, unity and respect.

“Migwena will be a moment of collective remembrance, a chance to walk once more through the journey of his life and to recommit ourselves to the values and ideals that define his decades of public service,” Oloo said.