Oburu calls for ‘Third Struggle’ for economic liberation on Katiba Day

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 27 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader Oburu Oginga has called for a “Third Struggle” focused on economic liberation and the rights of Kenyans as the country marks the 16th anniversary of the promulgation of the 2010 Constitution.

In a statement marking Katiba Day, the ODM leader said the Constitution was the product of decades of struggle for democracy, human rights and accountable governance.

Oburu said the 2010 Constitution was secured through sacrifices by ordinary citizens, students, workers, religious leaders and civil society actors who endured detention, exile, torture and death in the struggle for democratic reforms.

He also paid tribute to the late ODM leader Raila Amolo Odinga, describing him as a central figure in Kenya’s democratic struggle.

“His life was the very definition of Kenya’s democratic struggle,” he stated, recalling his role in the push for multiparty democracy, devolution, human rights and popular sovereignty.

However, the ODM leader said the gains made through constitutional and political reforms must now be matched by improvements in the economic lives of Kenyans.

“A beautiful constitution on paper cannot feed a hungry child,” he said, arguing that political democracy without economic dignity remains incomplete.

The leader identified unemployment among young people, unaffordable healthcare, inadequate education and persistent poverty as some of the challenges that continue to undermine the gains made since the promulgation of the Constitution.

He stated that the country must now embark on what it termed the “Third Struggle” — an effort to translate political freedoms and constitutional rights into tangible economic opportunities and better living standards for all Kenyans.

“This Third Struggle is the final piece of the puzzle. It is the bridge that will make our decades of sacrifice complete,” he said.

The ODM leader also called on younger Kenyans to work with the older generation to advance the country’s democratic and economic agenda, urging them to combine their energy with the experience of those who fought for the reforms that culminated in the 2010 Constitution.

The remarks come as Kenya marks 16 years since the Constitution was promulgated on August 27, 2010, following a national referendum that ushered in sweeping changes to the country’s governance structure, including devolution and expanded constitutional protections for citizens.