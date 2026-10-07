Nakuru widows urge tighter security ahead of 2027 General Election

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 7 – Widows living in low-income settlements in Nakuru Town East have called on security agencies to enhance security ahead of the 2027 General Election, warning that fear of violence could discourage residents from voting.

The women said repeated incidents of armed attacks and threats by knife-wielding gangs had heightened anxiety among residents in parts of Nakuru.

Speaking during an empowerment programme at Green View in the Manyani area, the widows urged the police and other security agencies to increase patrols, secure roads and ensure polling stations are adequately protected before, during and after the elections.

Beatrice Akinyi accused politicians of contributing to the proliferation of criminal gangs in Nakuru and its environs, alleging that some political actors fund gangs to disrupt opponents’ meetings and shield their members from arrest.

She claimed that the emergence of political goonism had turned violence and intimidation into an income-generating activity for some youths.

Akinyi said residents were determined to participate in the elections but feared a repeat of violence witnessed in parts of Nakuru during the period leading to the 2022 General Election.

“We want to vote, but we also want to return home safely. We do not want to see a repeat of what transpired in Nakuru Town East and Bahati in the run-up to the 2022 General Elections,” she said.

She alleged that women were among those who suffered violence during the period, including sexual assault and killings.

Akinyi said the security situation at the time required intervention by senior government officials and police officers before the attacks were brought under control.

Another widow, Rose Mise, urged security agencies to begin preparations early instead of waiting for violence to erupt.

She called for increased police patrols, enhanced surveillance and protection of major roads and polling centres to guarantee the safety of voters.

“Political leaders should desist from hiring goons because it might cause voter apathy. They must discourage their supporters from engaging in violence,” Mise said.

She said widows and women remained committed to participating in the electoral process but stressed that credible elections could only take place in an environment where voters feel safe.

Mise urged authorities to assess potential hotspots and deploy security personnel before tensions escalate.Women among vulnerable groups

Bishop Sammy Gitonga, who is seeking the Nakuru Town East parliamentary seat, said women, particularly widows and households headed by women, were among the groups most affected when insecurity disrupts normal life.

Gitonga said he would continue working with widows, single parents and other vulnerable groups to support their economic empowerment and improve livelihoods.

He also called on security agencies and local administrators to assess security risks in the constituency and deploy personnel where necessary.

Gitonga urged residents to report threats to authorities and cautioned them against spreading unverified information that could heighten tensions.

The concerns come as Kenya steps up preparations for the 2027 General Election, with security expected to remain a key issue in areas that experienced political violence during previous electoral cycles.

The widows said they would continue mobilising residents to participate in the democratic process while calling for stronger security measures to guarantee the safety of voters, candidates and election officials.