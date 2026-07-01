Kyrgios swears at umpire on Wimbledon return

WIMBLEDON, England, July 1, 2026 – Nick Kyrgios swore at an umpire and said he did not care if he was fined as his return to Wimbledon ended in defeat in the men’s doubles.

The Australian was contesting his first match at the All England Club since losing the 2022 final against Novak Djokovic, having been plagued by injury in recent years.

The 31-year-old, who has a current world ranking of 899, was not offered a wildcard for the singles competition.

Partnering Alexander Bublik in the doubles, the pair lost 6-3 6-4 to sixth seeds Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic.

The incident occurred after Kyrgios had his serve broken early in the second set.

French umpire Manuel Absolu spoke to Kyrgios, who used an expletive as he responded: “Honestly, at this point you can fine me, I honestly don’t even care.

“You can fine me. All these rules are so dumb anyway.”

Kyrgios was fined three times for amounts totalling £14,500 during the 2022 tournament.

Two of those incidents were for swearing and the other for spitting in the direction of a spectator.

Kyrgios, who has struggled with knee and wrist injuries in recent years, secured his first ATP Tour-level win since March 2025 at the Stuttgart Open in June.