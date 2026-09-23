KWS turns to live broadcasts to woo domestic, international wildlife lovers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 23 – The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has turned to live wildlife broadcasts to attract domestic and international audiences to Kenya’s parks and conservation areas.

The six-month initiative, KenyaLIVE, is a partnership between KWS, Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) and WildEarth Productions and will stream live footage of wildlife and conservation activities from different parks.

The broadcasts, which began on September 7, will feature Nairobi National Park, Amboseli, Tsavo East and Tsavo West, the Aberdares, Sibiloi, Meru, Ruma and Mount Elgon.

Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano said the broadcasts would give people an opportunity to experience Kenya’s wildlife virtually and encourage them to visit the country.

“Virtual tourism does not replace the physical safari. It creates curiosity, builds connection and inspires people to come and experience Kenya for themselves,” Miano said.

The broadcasts will include morning and afternoon sessions and will be available on platforms including DStv, YouTube, Samsung TV Plus and Roku.

KWS Director General Erastus Kanga said the initiative would also give audiences a closer look at the work involved in protecting wildlife.

“For KWS, this initiative is about showing the world the daily reality of conservation in Kenya — our rangers on patrol, our scientists monitoring wildlife, and the communities who share this land with our wildlife,” Kanga said.

KTB CEO June Chepkemei said the broadcasts would also expose viewers to tourism destinations and experiences around the country.

The programme currently reaches more than 500,000 daily unique viewers across 16 global platforms, according to the organisers.