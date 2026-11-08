Kunming after dark: Where the art of bargaining meets China’s modern market culture

By Halima Chemtai

Discovering a city through the everyday lives of its people can be just as fascinating as visiting its famous landmarks

My visit to Kunming, the capital of China’s Yunnan Province, offered a unique experience of China’s vibrant night-time trading culture, where modern markets meet the traditional art of bargaining.

As the sun sets, Kunming takes on a different personality. From around 7 pm, traders begin displaying their merchandise in designated shopping areas, creating lively, well-lit open-air markets that remain active until approximately 11 pm.

This contrasts with the daytime shopping experience dominated by impressive malls and established retail outlets, where prices can be considerably higher. Interestingly, some products available in the malls can be found at almost half the price in the evening markets.

Here, bargaining is part of the experience, and the final price often depends on the buyer’s negotiating skills.

For a Kenyan, markets such as Gikomba and Marikiti in Nairobi immediately come to mind. However, Kunming presents a different picture, with organised stalls, modern buildings, proper lighting and impressive cleanliness.

Despite the large number of shoppers, the shopping environment remains remarkably orderly.

One of the most entertaining aspects is how traders attract customers. Language is hardly a barrier, even though many visitors do not speak Chinese.

Some traders have mastered a few English expressions, calling out, “Beautiful!” or “Hello, my friend!” as you walk past.

But don’t be fooled! When they call you beautiful and pretend to admire what your mother gave you, it is often one of their clever ways of attracting customers, particularly ladies.

After all, who doesn’t want to be called beautiful? Sometimes that simple compliment is enough to make you turn around and end up buying something you never planned to purchase!

For anyone planning a trip to China, a little preparation on your phone can make the experience much easier.

Before travelling, ensure you have downloaded some essential applications. WeChat is particularly important, as it is widely used for communication and everyday interactions.

A reliable map application will also help you navigate unfamiliar streets and shopping areas, while Alipay can make payments more convenient at participating businesses.

These digital platforms make moving around, communicating, and shopping easier, reducing the need to rely on cash exchanges for every transaction. However, travellers should ensure their payment accounts are set up and supported before departure.

Technology also makes business easier. Translation applications and gadgets help overcome language barriers, while calculators become essential bargaining tools.

A trader enters the asking price, hands over the calculator, and waits for your counteroffer.

Negotiations continue through numbers, gestures, smiles and laughter until an agreement is reached. Our own contribution was mastering one Chinese expression, “Xièxiè”, meaning thank you.

Although our pronunciation sometimes carried a distinctly Kenyan accent, the smiles we received made every attempt worthwhile.

Another heartwarming experience was the reception we received whenever we mentioned that we were from Kenya. Some Chinese traders and residents seemed genuinely excited to meet Kenyans.

This warmth reflects the longstanding friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

Our celebrated athletes have also played a significant role in putting Kenya on the international map, making the country recognisable and admired far beyond its borders.

I was equally impressed by the cleanliness of the markets.

Despite traders routinely using nylon shopping bags, there was remarkably little visible litter along the routes I walked.

Coming from Kenya, where plastic waste remains an environmental concern, this was a valuable lesson in public discipline, responsible waste disposal and collective responsibility.

As a Kenyan who is also a trader at Nairobi’s Gikomba Market, the experience left me thinking about the future of our own trading spaces.

I am hopeful that one day Gikomba will offer an experience comparable to what I witnessed in Kunming. The ongoing redevelopment of Gikomba is already bringing hope to traders and the country at large.

Encouragingly, we are beginning to see new opportunities, including traders embracing online selling and conducting business as late as midnight from the completed buildings.

With continued investment in modern infrastructure, technology, cleanliness and security, Gikomba has the potential to become a modern commercial hub where traditional trading and digital business complement each other.

My experience in Kunming was therefore more than a shopping adventure. It was a lesson in entrepreneurship, cultural exchange and the possibilities of modernising our markets.

It reminded me that whether in China or Kenya, business is ultimately about people, relationships and opportunity. Sometimes all it takes is a smile, a calculator, a little patience and the courage to negotiate a better price.

And if someone calls you beautiful in Kunming, remember they may already have a business plan for you!

(The author is an HR practitioner and freelance journalist)