Kenya re-elected to ITU Council with highest African vote tally

DOHA, Qatar, Nov 16 – Kenya has been re-elected to the Council of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), securing the highest number of votes among African countries in an election held in Doha, Qatar.

Kenya garnered 136 votes out of a possible 173 at the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference (PP-26), extending its uninterrupted representation on the Council since 1982.

Kenya joins 12 other African countries elected under Region D to the 48-member Council, which oversees the organisation’s work between Plenipotentiary Conferences. Nineteen countries contested the region’s 13 seats.

Côte d’Ivoire came second with 135 votes, followed by Senegal with 134, Tanzania (131), Egypt (128), Rwanda (127), Algeria (126) and Morocco (125).

Ghana and Nigeria tied at 121 votes, while Tunisia (115), Mauritius (114) and South Africa (112) secured the remaining seats.

Kenya’s campaign was led by Information, Communications and the Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo, who lobbied member states for support on the sidelines of the conference, which opened on November 9 and runs until November 27.

Council seats are decided through a one-country, one-vote ballot. Kabogo also delivered Kenya’s policy statement at the opening ceremony, formally seeking support for the country’s bid.

The ITU Council guides the implementation of the organisation’s strategy, oversees its budget and sets priorities during the four years between Plenipotentiary Conferences.

Membership gives Kenya a direct voice in decisions on spectrum allocation, satellite orbits, telecommunications standards and development assistance, with implications for mobile data costs, internet reliability and the expansion of 5G networks.

Kenya’s re-election builds on its previous success at the 2022 Plenipotentiary Conference in Bucharest, Romania, where it secured 146 votes, also the highest tally among African countries.

In November 2025, Kenya was elected Vice-Chair of the ITU’s Telecommunication Development Advisory Group (TDAG), represented by Fred Ong’aro of the Communications Authority of Kenya.

In its policy statement, Kenya outlined priorities it intends to advance during its new term, including affordable digital access, last-mile connectivity and access to affordable devices.

The country also wants stronger regional cooperation to protect undersea cables and cross-border fibre networks, greater African capacity in artificial intelligence through regional data centres and models that understand African languages, and fair access to spectrum and satellite orbits.

Kenya is further pushing for the implementation of commitments under the WSIS+20 process and the Global Digital Compact.

For ordinary Kenyans, the priorities could have implications for the cost and quality of digital services. Harmonised spectrum allocation could help reduce device costs and accelerate network expansion, while stronger cooperation on undersea cables could limit internet disruptions affecting mobile banking and businesses.

Kenya’s push for language-inclusive artificial intelligence also seeks to ensure emerging technologies work in Kiswahili and other African languages.

For the ICT industry, continued representation on the Council offers opportunities to influence emerging standards, strengthen Kenya’s position as a regional digital hub and increase participation by Kenyan experts in ITU study groups.

Attention now turns to whether Kenya’s proposals will be reflected in the ITU’s strategic and financial plans when the conference concludes on November 27.

Kenya is also scheduled to host the Internet Governance Forum in Nairobi from December 14 to 18, 2026, where it is expected to push for regional action on cable resilience, AI capacity and inclusive digital governance.