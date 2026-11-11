KBL uses polo sponsorship to strengthen ties with barley, sorghum farmers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 11– Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) is using its sponsorship of the annual Simon Kuseyo Polo Tournament to strengthen engagement with barley and sorghum farmers, highlighting the role of local agricultural suppliers in its brewing operations.

The brewer, through its Tusker Malt brand, invited farmers to the tournament held at Nairobi Polo Club over the weekend, marking the first time growers were included among guests at the sporting event.

The initiative comes as manufacturers seek to maintain relationships with agricultural suppliers who provide key raw materials for production, although KBL did not disclose the number of farmers involved or the volume of barley and sorghum sourced locally.

The tournament featured a contest between Kenya and Nigeria, with the visiting Nigerian team retaining the Simon Kuseyo Cup for a second consecutive year.

KBL’s Naomi Kiema said the event provided an opportunity to bring together different audiences while supporting the company’s wider sponsorship activities.

“We have had an amazing two-day sporting event that has, as usual brought out sports fan, the enthusiasts and fashion-forward nairobians who have enjoyed the pitch-side view of the game and the diverse cultural offerings.”

“As KBL, we look forward to maintain the momentum and elevating the social scenes as they enjoy the game.”

The inclusion of farmers also provided an opportunity for the brewer to recognize suppliers within its agricultural value chain, which supports its beer manufacturing business.

Chris Foot, a barley farmer, acknowledged KBL’s efforts to engage agricultural producers, although he did not provide details on the commercial benefits farmers derive from the partnership.

For farmers, access to reliable buyers remains important in managing production costs, planning planting seasons and securing markets for their produce.

The extent to which the engagement translates into improved farmer earnings will, however, depend on procurement volumes, pricing arrangements and the consistency of demand from the brewer.

The Simon Kuseyo Tournament is held in honour of the late Kenyan polo pioneer and attracts local and international teams, providing KBL with a platform to market its premium beer brand while engaging stakeholders beyond its consumer base.