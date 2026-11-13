Davido joins PUBG MOBILE in push to expand mobile gaming access

KISII, Kenya, Nov 13 — Nigerian music superstar Davido has partnered with PUBG MOBILE as the global gaming platform launches PUBG MOBILE FLASH, a lighter version designed to make its Battle Royale experience accessible to more smartphone users.

The collaboration brings together music, gaming and African youth culture, with Davido fronting the launch of the new version of the popular mobile game.

PUBG MOBILE Marketing Manager Jeff Tange said the partnership draws on Davido’s personal interest in gaming, noting that the award-winning musician is also an active PUBG MOBILE player.

“Davido is no stranger to the game. Away from the stage, he is a PUBG MOBILE player himself, with a passion for squad tactics and close-range action just like millions of his fans,” Tange said during the launch.

The collaboration comes as mobile gaming continues to grow as part of youth culture across Africa, providing platforms for entertainment, competition and social interaction.

According to Tange, PUBG MOBILE has surpassed one billion downloads globally, establishing itself as one of the world’s leading mobile games through its Battle Royale experience and competitive gameplay.

The newly launched PUBG MOBILE FLASH builds on the original game but features a smaller initial download and optimised performance, allowing it to run across a wider range of smartphones.

“It is designed to deliver the core Battle Royale experience across a wider range of smartphones, giving more players access to the battlegrounds without compromising gameplay,” Tange said.

Players using PUBG MOBILE and PUBG MOBILE FLASH can also connect and play together, maintaining the social and multiplayer experience across both versions.

Tange said the launch reflects the company’s efforts to expand access to premium mobile gaming, particularly in African markets where device compatibility and performance remain important considerations.

The collaboration also introduces a series of promotional activities through which players can complete missions, earn draws and collect exclusive Davido, City and Holiday cards.

Participants will stand a chance to win prizes including Oriade concert tickets, an Infinix HOT 70 Pro 5G+ smartphone and limited-edition 30BG merchandise.

For Davido, the partnership offers an opportunity to connect his music audience with his interest in gaming, bringing fans into a global interactive community.

PUBG MOBILE says the collaboration is expected to strengthen its engagement with African audiences while making its gaming experience accessible to more players.