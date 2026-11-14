Kamuri Re-elected Chairperson of Deputy Governors Forum

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 14 – Laikipia Deputy Governor Reuben Kamuri has been re-elected unopposed as the chairperson of the Council of Governors Deputy Governors Forum.

Kamuri will be deputised by Kilifi Deputy Governor Flora Chibule, while Vihiga Deputy Governor Wilberforce Kitiezo and his Trans Nzoia counterpart Philomeniah Bineah were elected Secretary and Treasurer, respectively.

Speaking in Nanyuki during a Deputy Governors Forum meeting, Kamuri pledged to continue championing the welfare of Deputy Governors, saying they continue to face challenges and frustrations in discharging their duties, including from some county bosses.

He noted that the forum would prioritise strengthening the role of deputy governors in promoting effective service delivery and improving the performance of devolved units.

Kamuri further called for concerted efforts to boost economic activities across counties, saying functional devolved governments were key to driving development and improving residents’ livelihoods.