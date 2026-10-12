Governors meet to elect new Chair as Abdullahi’s tenure ends

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 12— Governors are meeting in Nairobi to elect a new leadership team for the Council of Governors (CoG), with the succession to Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi taking centre stage after he completed the maximum two terms as chairperson.

The full council meeting at Mövenpick Hotel in Westlands will determine the next chairperson, vice chairperson and Whip, alongside the chairs of the council’s technical committees.

Abdullahi was first elected chairperson in October 2024 and re-elected in October 2025, serving two consecutive one-year terms.

Under Section 19 of the Intergovernmental Relations Act (No. 2 of 2012), the Council of Governors elects its chairperson and vice chairperson from among the 47 elected county governors.

The two positions are held for one year, with eligibility for one further term.

The election will therefore usher in a new chairperson to lead the council’s engagement with the national government and coordinate the collective priorities of county administrations.

Established under the Intergovernmental Relations Act, the CoG provides a platform for governors to consult on issues affecting counties, share information on service delivery and promote best practices in the implementation of devolved functions.

Its mandate also includes addressing disputes between counties, facilitating capacity building for governors, monitoring inter-county projects and considering matters of common interest to county governments.

The council operates through sectoral committees and working groups chaired by governors, which coordinate county positions on policy areas and provide a forum for engagement on matters affecting devolution.

The incoming leadership will be expected to steer these committees and build consensus among governors as they pursue common priorities, including county financing, service delivery and the implementation of devolved functions.

The council is also required to submit an annual report to the Intergovernmental Co-ordinating Summit, the Senate, the National Assembly and county assemblies within three months after the end of each financial year.

The leadership elections are taking place as governors convene to determine who will represent their collective interests in the next phase of intergovernmental engagement.

The outcome of the meeting is expected to clarify the composition of the council’s executive leadership and the governors who will oversee its technical committees for the coming year.