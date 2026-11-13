CUK alumni launch fundraising drive with inaugural charity golf tournament

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 14 – The Co-operative University of Kenya (CUK) Alumni Association has launched a fundraising initiative to support needy students, research and mentorship programmes through its inaugural charity golf tournament.

The tournament, held at Vetlab Golf Club, brought together more than 100 golfers and over 40 sponsors and partners as the association seeks to strengthen alumni contributions to the university’s development.

The initiative is part of a broader programme aimed at building a sustainable platform through which former students can support the institution and provide opportunities for current and future learners.

CUK Alumni Association Vice Chairperson Mary Njoki Mbugua said the association intends to use its initiatives to address students’ needs while supporting research and knowledge creation.

She said the programme would also provide mentorship opportunities and strengthen the contribution of former students to the university.

The tournament attracted golfers, alumni and corporate partners, with the first game starting at 6am and the final round ending at 6pm.

In the amateur category, the overall winner scored 40 points, while the professional category was won with 67 gross. The runner-up in the professional category recorded 72 gross.

CUK Vice-Chancellor Prof. Kamau Ngamau welcomed the initiative, saying the university would work with the alumni association to support programmes that benefit students and the institution.

The association is chaired by Solomon Angutsa Atsiaya, the Chief Executive Officer of Kenya National Police DT SACCO, who said alumni had a responsibility to contribute to the growth of institutions that shaped their careers.

The tournament, held under the theme “Swing for Education. Change a Life”, also featured a golf clinic for guests who were not regular players, giving beginners an opportunity to learn the sport.

The association said the golf challenge marks the beginning of a wider programme targeting student support, research, mentorship and other initiatives aimed at strengthening ties between the university and its alumni.