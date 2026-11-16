Consolidated Bank after-tax profit jumps 305pc to Sh325mn

NAIROBI,Kenya,Nov 16 – Consolidated Bank of Kenya’s profit after tax surged 305 percent to Sh324.8 million in the nine months ended September 2026, supported by higher interest income, increased government securities investments and tighter operating cost controls.

The lender’s after-tax earnings rose from Sh80.2 million recorded in the corresponding period last year, according to its unaudited financial statements, marking a significant improvement in its financial performance.

Profit before tax increased to Sh340.9 million from Sh94.7 million, while total operating income grew to Sh1.66 billion from Sh1.39 billion recorded in the same period last year.

Net interest income increased by 33 percent to Sh1.20 billion, up from Sh903.2 million, reflecting higher earnings from loans and advances as well as investments in government securities.

Interest income from government securities rose to Sh805 million from Sh583 million, while interest earned from loans and advances increased to Sh851 million from Sh876 million?

The bank’s balance sheet also expanded, with total assets rising 20 percent to Sh23.1 billion from Sh19.3 billion in September 2025.

Customer deposits increased by 18 percent to Sh14.5 billion, while loans and advances to customers edged up by 2 percent to Sh8.48 billion, indicating relatively modest growth in lending compared to the expansion in its investment portfolio.

The lender’s investment in government securities stood at Sh10.8 billion at the end of September, up from Sh8 billion a year earlier.

Non-interest income stood at Sh457.7 million at group level, supported by fees, commissions and other income, providing an additional revenue stream beyond traditional lending.

The improved earnings come as the bank continues implementing a turnaround strategy targeting business expansion, operational efficiency and stronger capitalisation.

“We have undertaken deliberate interventions to strengthen operational efficiency, improve financial performance, enhance credit risk management, accelerate digital transformation and rebuild customer confidence,”said Acting CEO Dominic Murage

“The results being recorded reflect the impact of these efforts and the collective commitment of our Board, management and staff.”

The financial statements disclose that the National Treasury injected Sh1 billion into the bank on September 11, 2026, to help bridge its capital shortfall.

The capital support forms part of wider efforts to strengthen the lender’s financial position, with the bank also pursuing additional capital-building initiatives, including the sale of non-core assets.

Despite the improved profitability, the bank continues to face capital adequacy challenges, with its core capital-to-risk-weighted-assets ratio at 3.8 percent against the statutory minimum of 10.5 percent at the end of September.

The lender says it is targeting further growth in retail and small and medium-sized enterprise banking as it seeks to strengthen its competitiveness and expand its contribution to financing businesses and individuals.

Consolidated Bank posts Sh325mn profit after Sh1bn Treasury capital support