Alliad launches Empowering Africa podcast to drive continent’s growth from ambition to action

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 6 – Global integrated services company Alliad has launched the first season of its Empowering Africa podcast, seeking to spotlight practical solutions for translating the continent’s economic potential into sustainable and inclusive growth.

The new platform brings together business leaders, entrepreneurs and other changemakers to discuss some of Africa’s most pressing development priorities, including infrastructure, healthcare, investment, digital innovation, supply chains and climate resilience.

The launch follows the conclusion of the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA81), whose theme focused on restoring trust, managing transformation and building a United Nations that delivers for all.

Alliad Global Chief Executive Officer Rashad Sinokrot said the podcast reflects the company’s evolving approach to the African market, shifting from simply doing business in Africa to doing business with Africa.

Sinokrot said Africa’s transformation would require moving beyond ambitions and commitments to practical action, supported by infrastructure, businesses and partnerships capable of creating lasting value.

“Africa’s transformation will depend on our ability to move from ambition to execution, building the infrastructure, businesses and partnerships needed to create lasting value,” Sinokrot said.

He said the podcast would provide a platform for people driving change across the continent to share their experiences while bringing African perspectives into the global conversation.

“Through the podcast, we hope to explore how Africa can translate its potential into sustainable and inclusive growth,” he said.

Each episode of the first season will be hosted by a different senior Alliad executive, creating conversations with leaders involved in shaping Africa’s economic and social development.

The season features AFEX Group CEO Ayodeji Balogun, who discusses strengthening African supply chains, while Allison Worldwide Africa Managing Director Claudine Moore examines the continent’s investment narrative.

Asante Africa Foundation CEO Geoffrey Kasangaki features in a conversation on youth leadership, while ENDIP International’s Benjamin Ovio discusses efforts to build talent pipelines across Africa.

Alliad said the conversations are intended to highlight practical experiences and approaches that can help address challenges while unlocking opportunities across the continent.

The podcast comes as Alliad continues to expand its operations across Africa.

The company currently has a presence in Kenya, Uganda, Côte d’Ivoire, Rwanda, Tanzania, Angola and Cameroon, with plans to explore expansion into Ghana, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Benin, Togo and Guinea-Conakry.

The expansion forms part of the company’s broader strategy of working with African markets, businesses and institutions to support growth and development.

Through Empowering Africa, Alliad says it hopes to deepen conversations around the partnerships, investment and innovation needed to turn the continent’s potential into measurable outcomes.