AA Kenya honours road safety champions at 2026 awards

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 24 – AA Kenya has recognised individuals and organisations for their contribution to road safety at the Road Safety Excellence Awards 2026 held at Serena Hotel in Nairobi.

TotalEnergies Marketing Kenya PLC won the Best Corporate in Road Safety Award, followed by British American Tobacco Kenya PLC and Finlay’s Tea Extracts Kenya.

Speaking at the event, AA Kenya Group Managing Director Francis Theuri called for greater cooperation between the public and private sectors to reduce road crashes.

Theuri said sustained investment in road safety awareness, responsible road use and practical interventions was necessary to protect lives.

Prof. Isaiah I. C. Wakindiki, Vice-Chancellor and CEO of KCA University, led the CEO of the Year in Road Safety category, followed by Habel Amakobe of Pioneer Road Safety Consultants and Milad Atef of Egypro East Africa Limited.

Clive Mwangovya Gari was named Road Safety Champion of the Year, while Britam General Insurance Company won the Insurance Company of the Year in Road Safety award.

Africa Smart Mobility Solutions Kenya Limited, which operates under the SPIRO brand, won the Sustainable Mobility and EV Champion Award. Kenya Power and Lighting Company and KenGen were also among the leading entries.

Sikika Road Safety won the Best Media in Road Safety category, while Kinatwa SACCO Society Limited led the PSV SACCO in Road Safety category.

Kenya Red Cross Society won the Logistics Institution in Road Safety and Community Engagement awards, while Braeburn Group topped the Educational Institution in Road Safety category.

Other winners included Juja Sub-County Bodaboda Association in the Boda Boda SACCO category, Kenya Forest Service in Driver Safety and Wellness, CFAO Mobility Kenya in Automotive Workshop and Garage, and Bamburi Cement Limited in Road Safety Innovation.

The event brought together representatives from government, business, civil society and the transport sector to recognise efforts to improve road safety.