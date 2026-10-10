Raila family begins anniversary activities ahead of memorial

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 10 – The family of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga begins a series of commemorative activities on Saturday ahead of the first anniversary of his death on October 15.

The activities are expected to culminate in a major memorial service at Kang’o Ka Jaramogi, Raila’s family home in Bondo, Siaya County, bringing together relatives, political leaders, supporters and Kenyans wishing to honour his legacy.

Raila’s widow, Ida Odinga, has said the anniversary should bring together people from different political and social backgrounds.

“This anniversary belongs neither to an individual nor to an institution. It belongs to the people whose lives Baba touched,” the family said in an earlier statement.

ODM has separately organised a month-long programme of activities across the country to celebrate Raila’s political legacy and contribution to Kenya’s democratic struggle.

The programme includes regional commemorations, with a major memorial service planned for Bondo on October 15.

President William Ruto is expected to attend the main ceremony, according to the published programme.

The family-led activities are scheduled to run until October 15, with further commemorations planned in other parts of the country.

Raila was on Wednesday accorded military honors as President Ruto unveiled his mausoleum at Kang’o Ka Jaramogi.