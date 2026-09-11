Kenya remembers 9/11 victims, reaffirms commitment to fighting terrorism

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 11 – Kenya has joined the United States and the rest of the world in commemorating the 25th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, with Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei reaffirming Kenya’s commitment to the global fight against terrorism and violent extremism.

Sing’Oei said the attacks, which claimed thousands of lives in the United States, continue to have traumatic effects across generations and borders.

“On this day, we pause to remember September 11th, 2001 — a tragic event of immense magnitude whose traumatic impacts reverberate to the present, across borders and generations,” Sing’Oei said in a statement on Friday.

He said Kenya understands the devastating impact of terrorism, having experienced several major attacks over the years, including the 1998 bombing of the US Embassy in Nairobi, the 2013 Westgate Mall attack, the 2015 Garissa University attack and the 2019 DusitD2 complex attack.

Sing’Oei expressed Kenya’s solidarity with the families of those killed in the September 11 attacks, survivors, first responders and the American people.

“As Kenya, we know too well the pain of terrorism and violent extremism — from Westgate to Dusit, from the Garissa to Kikambala. Our grief is shared. Our resolve is unshaken,” he said.

The PS said Kenya remained committed to promoting global peace and security while addressing the underlying factors that can fuel terrorism and violent extremism.

He said the fight against terrorism should go beyond military and security measures to address issues such as exclusion, poverty and declining trust between citizens and their governments.

“We also reaffirm Kenya’s commitment to global peace and security — to fighting terrorism not only with force, but by addressing its roots: exclusion, poverty, and the erosion of trust between peoples and their governments,” Sing’Oei said.

The September 11 attacks were carried out by members of al-Qaeda, who hijacked four passenger planes, crashing two into the World Trade Center towers in New York and another into the Pentagon in Virginia. A fourth plane crashed in Pennsylvania after passengers and crew attempted to regain control of the aircraft.

The attacks killed nearly 3,000 people and triggered far-reaching changes in global counterterrorism and security policies.

For Kenya, the anniversary also provides an opportunity to reflect on the country’s own experience with terrorism and its continued efforts to combat violent extremism and strengthen regional and international security cooperation.