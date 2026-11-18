NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 18 – Former KDC director Faith Mwaura joins DCP, eyes Roysambu MP seatFormer Kenya Development Corporation (KDC) director Dr Faith Mwaura has joined the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) and declared her intention to contest the Roysambu parliamentary seat in the 2027 General Election.

Mwaura was received at the party’s headquarters by DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua, who welcomed her to the party and said it was working to form the next government.

“I have welcomed her to our growing team and invited her to be part and parcel of our journey in forming the 6th Administration,” Gachagua said.

Mwaura, who was Moses Kuria’s running mate in the 2022 Kiambu gubernatorial election, said her campaign would focus on socio-economic empowerment and inclusive leadership for Roysambu residents.