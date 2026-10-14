CS Tuya leads tributes to fallen soldiers as Kenya marks KDF Day

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 14 — Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya has led tributes to serving and retired military personnel as Kenya marks Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Day, honouring fallen soldiers and recognising the sacrifices their families made to protect the country.

In her message, Tuya called on Kenyans to honour military personnel for their courage, discipline and dedication, while remembering those who died defending the country.

“We honour the memory of our fallen heroes and heroines who made the ultimate sacrifice in defence of our country,” Tuya said.

She said the sacrifices of fallen soldiers and the families they left behind remained a reminder of the commitment required to safeguard Kenya’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Defence CS also recognised serving personnel, veterans, and military families, acknowledging the demands and sacrifices of military service.

Tuya said the Kenya Defence Forces continued to play a critical role in protecting national security and contributing to peace and stability across the region.

The KDF also paid tribute to its personnel, describing their courage, discipline, sacrifice and unwavering commitment as central to safeguarding the nation.

“Today, we honour the brave men and women of the KDF whose courage, discipline, sacrifice and unwavering commitment continue to safeguard our nation,” the military said, saluting officers and service members, past and present.

The National Defence University-Kenya (NDU-K) joined in recognising the dedication, sacrifice and professionalism of military personnel in protecting Kenya’s sovereignty and national interests.

KDF’s football team, Ulinzi Stars FC, also celebrated the military, saying the courage, dedication and selfless service of soldiers continued to inspire its players.

The club said the discipline and resilience demonstrated by military personnel served as an inspiration whenever the team took to the field.

KDF Day is observed annually to commemorate fallen soldiers and recognise acts of bravery and gallantry by military personnel.