Kenya, UK and US deepen intelligence sharing in counter-terrorism push

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 18 — Kenya, the United Kingdom and the United States are stepping up intelligence sharing and joint operational planning to strengthen counter-terrorism operations amid evolving security threats in the region.

The renewed cooperation was highlighted during a visit by British High Commissioner to Kenya Matthew Baugh to the Combined Joint Inter-Agency Task Force (CJIATF) at Manda, where officials reviewed the centre’s role in supporting counter-terrorism operations under Operation Amani Boni.

Baugh, accompanied by Deputy High Commissioner Ed Barnett and British Defence Adviser Brigadier Olly Bryant, received a briefing on the centre’s operational capabilities and its contribution to intelligence-led security operations.

Discussions focused on intelligence fusion, real-time information sharing and coordination among security agencies to improve responses to terrorist threats.

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) said the partnership remained central to strengthening regional security through coordinated counter-terrorism efforts.

“Strengthening intelligence cooperation, joint operational planning and inter-agency coordination remains central to countering evolving terrorist threats and enhancing regional security,” the KDF said.

Baugh commended the trilateral security partnership and recognised the task force’s role in improving operational coordination and supporting responses to terrorist threats.

He also reaffirmed the United Kingdom’s commitment to strengthening the centre’s capabilities in line with the operational requirements of special operations forces.

Operation Amani Boni Commander Brigadier Meshack Kishoyan and CJIATF Commander Lieutenant Colonel Ronald Magut highlighted the centre’s contribution to improving situational awareness, intelligence sharing and coordinated operational planning.

They said integrated security efforts were important in enhancing operational effectiveness and supporting the mission’s counter-terrorism mandate.

The engagement reaffirmed cooperation among Kenya, the UK and the US in developing interoperable security capabilities and strengthening intelligence-led operations.

The KDF said sustained intelligence cooperation and strategic partnerships would remain key to strengthening collective responses to terrorism and supporting peace and stability in the region.