Sakaja says Nairobi on high alert after Ebola case, 923 health workers and 1,598 CHPs trained

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 7 — Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja says the capital is on high alert following confirmation of an Ebola Virus Disease case, with 923 health workers and 1,598 Community Health Promoters (CHPs) trained on response measures across the city.

Sakaja said Nairobi County had intensified preparedness and response measures across all 17 sub-counties to strengthen surveillance, contact tracing, isolation and emergency response.

The Governor said the training of health workers and CHPs is aimed at improving the city’s capacity to detect, identify and promptly report suspected Ebola cases.

More than 60 laboratory officers have also received specialised training on the safe collection and handling of samples as part of the county’s preparedness measures.

Sakaja said Rapid Response Teams had been activated across all 17 sub-counties, with the Nairobi County Emergency Operations Centre coordinating surveillance, case reporting, contact tracing and emergency interventions.

The teams are expected to support early detection and response to suspected cases while coordinating with national health authorities.

The county has also heightened disease surveillance across health facilities and communities as it monitors the situation following confirmation of Kenya’s first imported Ebola case.

Sakaja said Mama Margaret Uhuru Kenyatta Hospital had been designated as Nairobi’s Ebola isolation facility.

The county is strengthening the facility’s capacity to receive, isolate and manage suspected and confirmed cases.

The move is intended to ensure that suspected patients can be promptly isolated and assessed while reducing the risk of possible transmission.

Nairobi residents have been urged to remain vigilant and report suspected Ebola cases to health authorities.

Residents can seek assistance through the Nairobi County Emergency Health Hotline, 1508, which remains available as the county maintains heightened surveillance.

Residents have also been encouraged to observe basic health precautions, including regular hand hygiene and avoiding close contact with people displaying symptoms associated with Ebola.

The symptoms include fever, severe headache, muscle pain, weakness, vomiting, diarrhoea and unexplained bleeding.

Anyone experiencing such symptoms, particularly after possible exposure to a suspected or confirmed case, should seek medical guidance promptly and avoid close contact with others.

Sakaja said the county would continue working with the Ministry of Health and other relevant agencies to strengthen Nairobi’s preparedness and response as national authorities continue contact tracing and monitoring following the confirmation of the imported Ebola case.