Ruto vows to crush Natembeya’s Tawe movement in Trans Nzoia

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 10 – President William Ruto has vowed to overcome resistance to his government’s development plans in Trans Nzoia, taking aim at the Tawe movement associated with Governor George Natembeya, which opposes his re-election bid.

Speaking in Endebess during his tour of Trans Nzoia County, Ruto accused local leaders of opposing government projects and warned that he would not allow political differences to derail development in the region.

“Mnajua hiyo maneno ya Tawe, Tawe, Tawe hapo ya ujinga… ya kupinga kila kitu. Hiyo maneno tutasort out, tutasonga mbele,” Ruto said, in remarks targeting the movement.

The President used the rally to promise major infrastructure and health projects, insisting that Trans Nzoia would not be left behind despite what he described as leadership challenges in the county.

Ruto announced that the government had set aside Sh1.2 billion to construct a 20-kilometre road linking Emuhaka to Matumbei, Bwara and Posta.

He said eight other roads had also been allocated funding to improve connectivity across the county.

“Ahadi ni nini, na dawa ya deni si ni kulipa?” he asked, reminding residents of his earlier promise to improve the road network.

The President also promised to address delays in the construction of Endebess Hospital, saying Sh240 million had already been allocated to the project, with another Sh100 million required to complete the facility.

“I have given my PS instructions. I want that hospital completed by December,” Ruto said, adding that he hoped to return in January or February to officially open it.

Ruto acknowledged concerns over healthcare services in Trans Nzoia, joking about a local hospital that residents allegedly refer to as “Shakahola” because patients go there but do not return.

He cited other hospital projects in the region, including Sh8 billion allocated to a hospital in Bungoma and Sh1 billion for a facility in Kakamega, while promising that the Endebess project would also be completed.

Beyond roads and healthcare, Ruto said his administration would invest in markets, affordable housing and electricity connections, arguing that the projects would help transform the county.

He also pledged to return to Trans Nzoia on Wednesday to discuss additional road projects and on Friday to address plans involving hostels and other developments.

“Sitakubali Trans Nzoia ibaki nyuma,” he said, adding that residents had to choose between remaining behind and moving forward with development.