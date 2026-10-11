Natembeya Challenges Ruto Over Endebess Hospital Funding

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 11- Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has rejected President William Ruto’s accusation that his Tawe movement is frustrating development in the county, insisting residents should not have to seek the President’s approval to access public resources.

The governor challenged the Head of State over plans to fund Endebess Hospital, arguing that the national government must respect the constitutional division of responsibilities between the two levels of government.

The exchange followed Ruto’s visit to Trans Nzoia, where he accused Natembeya of allowing political differences to delay development projects, including the proposed hospital.

Ruto said his administration had set aside money for the facility but claimed political hostility in the county had stalled its implementation.

“I have the money to build you a hospital here, but because of the hostility there, the hospital has been delayed by bad politics politics driven by spite, anger and hatred,” Ruto said.

But Natembeya dismissed the allegations, arguing that development was a right guaranteed to citizens and should not be treated as a favour extended by the President to political allies.

“Today, Ruto said that Natembeya has rejected development because of the Tawe movement. I have not rejected development, and development is not about Natembeya requesting the President,” he said.

“Development is a right for all Kenyans, including the people of Trans Nzoia. We pay taxes, and we have Members of Parliament who are supposed to ensure that the money reaches the grassroots.”

Natembeya maintained that public resources should benefit residents regardless of their political affiliations, adding that elected leaders had a responsibility to ensure government funding reached communities.

He also questioned the legal basis for the proposed funding arrangements for Endebess Hospital, insisting that health services fall under the mandate of county governments.

“Mr President, health is a devolved function. Under what law are you sending money to Endebess Hospital without an agreement with the Governor of Trans Nzoia? It is simply a matter of following the law,” he said.

The dispute has brought into focus the relationship between the national and county governments in implementing development projects, particularly where political disagreements intersect with questions of funding and constitutional responsibilities.

While Ruto has maintained that his administration is ready to finance development projects in Trans Nzoia, Natembeya argues that such initiatives must respect the legal framework governing devolution and involve the relevant county authorities.

The governor also rejected the suggestion that he was answerable to the President, emphasising that his mandate came directly from voters.

“I am not a county commissioner or a regional commissioner. I am the governor of Trans Nzoia, elected by the people, and I am not answerable to you. The person answerable to you is the county commissioner, not me,” he said.

Ruto has vowed to overcome resistance to his government’s development plans in Trans Nzoia, taking aim at the Tawe movement associated with Governor George Natembeya, which opposes his re-election bid.

Speaking in Endebess during his tour of Trans Nzoia County, Ruto accused local leaders of opposing government projects and warned that he would not allow political differences to derail development in the region.

“Mnajua hiyo maneno ya Tawe, Tawe, Tawe hapo ya ujinga… ya kupinga kila kitu. Hiyo maneno tutasort out, tutasonga mbele,” Ruto said, in remarks targeting the movement.

The President used the rally to promise major infrastructure and health projects, insisting that Trans Nzoia would not be left behind despite what he described as leadership challenges in the county.

Ruto announced that the government had set aside Sh1.2 billion to construct a 20-kilometre road linking Emuhaka to Matumbei, Bwara and Posta.

He said eight other roads had also been allocated funding to improve connectivity across the county.

“Ahadi ni nini, na dawa ya deni si ni kulipa?” he asked, reminding residents of his earlier promise to improve the road network.

The President also promised to address delays in the construction of Endebess Hospital, saying Sh240 million had already been allocated to the project, with another Sh100 million required to complete the facility.

“I have given my PS instructions. I want that hospital completed by December,” Ruto said, adding that he hoped to return in January or February to officially open it.

Ruto acknowledged concerns over healthcare services in Trans Nzoia, joking about a local hospital that residents allegedly refer to as “Shakahola” because patients go there but do not return.

He cited other hospital projects in the region, including Sh8 billion allocated to a hospital in Bungoma and Sh1 billion for a facility in Kakamega, while promising that the Endebess project would also be completed.

Beyond roads and healthcare, Ruto said his administration would invest in markets, affordable housing and electricity connections, arguing that the projects would help transform the county.

He also pledged to return to Trans Nzoia on Wednesday to discuss additional road projects and on Friday to address plans involving hostels and other developments.