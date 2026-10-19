Linda Mwananchi accuses Ruto of undermining devolution in Kitale market row

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 19 – The Linda Mwananchi faction has accused President William Ruto of interfering with the Masinde Muliro Market in Kitale, throwing its weight behind Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya in an escalating dispute over the project’s financing, completion and management.

In a statement issued on Monday, the faction linked to The Equitable Party Leader Edwin Sifuna maintained that the market was initiated and largely financed by the county government, accusing the President of overstepping his mandate and undermining the constitutional principles of devolution.

The statement came as tensions over the newly opened facility intensified, with Natembeya challenging the national government’s role in allocating stalls and claiming that the county administration had invested public funds in completing the market.

The disagreement has since expanded beyond the question of who should take credit for the project to include the allocation of trading spaces, the deployment of security personnel and the political rivalry between the President and the governor.

“The function of building markets rests squarely with the devolved units, and the market in Kitale was indeed constructed by the Trans Nzoia County Government,” the faction said in the statement signed by its head of communication, Pauline Njoroge.

Linda Mwananchi said the project was commissioned by the county government in the 2017/2018 financial year at a cost of Sh874.28 million.

It cited the Auditor-General’s report for the 2023/2024 financial year, which raised questions over delays in completing the project, seven extensions granted to the contractor, variations in the project cost and the ownership of the land.

The faction said the audit queries were inherited by Natembeya from the previous county administration and that the Senate County Public Investments Committee subsequently directed the governor to address the concerns and ensure the project delivered value for money.

It further claimed that the Senate committee later inspected the facility and commended the county government’s efforts to resolve the audit issues.

Dispute over who built the market

The competing claims over the project have been a central feature of the confrontation between Ruto and Natembeya.

In February, the county government handed over the remaining construction works to the national government after the facility was reported to be more than 95 per cent complete. County officials said the county had invested more than Sh800 million, while the national government would finance the outstanding works.

The national government had released an additional Sh56 million to facilitate completion of the market.

The facility was intended to accommodate thousands of traders previously operating in congested parts of Kitale town, providing them with organised trading spaces and supporting commercial activity in the region.

But the project’s completion has since triggered a disagreement over the respective contributions of the two levels of government.

During his visit to Trans Nzoia on Friday, October 16, Ruto maintained that the market would not have been completed without his intervention, saying the project had stalled for four years before he directed Housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga to mobilise the remaining funds.

The President also directed Trans Nzoia County Commissioner Hussein Allaso to prioritise traders displaced by the construction when allocating stalls at the facility.

Natembeya, however, has insisted that his administration deserves credit for the project, arguing that county resources financed most of the construction.

The governor had threatened to seek court orders to stop the President from launching the facility, saying the national government should respect the division of responsibilities under the Constitution.

Fight over traders’ stalls

The dispute has also centred on who should occupy the market’s trading spaces.Before the President’s launch, the county government announced the allocation of stalls to approximately 2,700 traders.

Natembeya subsequently accused the national government of interfering with the exercise and alleged that traders selected by his administration risked losing their spaces to people whose selection he questioned.

The President, meanwhile, said priority should be given to more than 1,500 traders displaced to pave the way for construction of the market.

The competing positions have left the allocation of stalls at the centre of the dispute, with both sides presenting their actions as an effort to protect the interests of local traders.

On Monday, Natembeya had removed a plaque bearing the President’s name and redistributed market stalls, further escalating the confrontation over political credit and control of the facility.

Natembeya subsequently abandoned his plan to conduct a separate launch of the market, describing the dispute as petty political wars.

Erosion of devolution

Linda Mwananchi framed the dispute as part of a broader struggle over the constitutional relationship between the national government and county administrations.

The faction accused Ruto of extending his influence into projects undertaken by county governments and questioned what it described as his interest in taking ownership of development initiatives implemented by other institutions.

It also drew comparisons with the affordable housing programme, alleging that the President’s involvement in the market could open the door to similar arrangements in other public projects.

The group further criticised the deployment of police and water cannons at the facility during the standoff, arguing that the use of security resources risked intimidating Natembeya and residents who identify with the market.

On Monday, Bumula MP Jack Wamboka also condemned the deployment of water cannons, saying it raised questions about respect for devolution and the dignity of residents.

The confrontation followed clashes between rival political supporters in Kitale on October 16. The National Police Service said two officers were injured and two government vehicles damaged during the incident.

Linda Mwananchi said the developments would not deter its members from defending the Constitution and called on Natembeya and residents of Trans Nzoia to remain firm.

“The fight by H.E. Governor George Natembeya over the market represents a consistent push by devolution warriors and believers in the sanctity of the Constitution to block the forces of regression, led by Ruto, from eroding our constitutional gains and undermining the rule of law,” the statement said.

The faction also linked the confrontation to the 2027 General Election, accusing the President of having little to show for his time in office and vowing to mobilise voters against his administration.

It said the market should ultimately serve the traders and residents for whom it was built, with its management conducted in accordance with the Constitution and the law.

“We stand with Governor Natembeya and the people of Trans Nzoia County. The Masinde Muliro Market must serve the people for whom it was built, with full respect for devolution, the Constitution and the rule of law,” the statement said.