Police to intensify road checks as schools close for holidays

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 — The National Police Service (NPS) will intensify traffic enforcement nationwide and subject school transport vehicles to thorough inspections as schools close for the end-of-year holidays, amid warnings of increased road accident risks.

The police said more officers would be deployed on the roads to enforce traffic regulations as pupils and students travel across the country to reunite with their families.

In a statement issued on Monday, NPS spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga said the service would work with the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) to strengthen enforcement and public sensitisation during the holiday travel period.

The crackdown will target speeding, unroadworthy vehicles, overloading and failure to use seat belts, while school transport vehicles will undergo inspections to establish whether they meet the required safety standards.

“As schools close, we anticipate a significant increase in the number of students and pupils travelling across the country to reunite with their families,” Nyaga said.

“This heightened movement inevitably increases traffic volumes on our roads, thereby raising the risk of road traffic accidents.”

The police urged motorists to observe speed limits, avoid driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and refrain from using mobile phones while driving.

Pedestrians and motorcyclists were also urged to remain vigilant and comply with traffic regulations.

Parents and guardians were asked to ensure children travel only in reputable public service vehicles that are roadworthy and meet safety requirements.

The service further urged members of the public to report reckless driving and unsafe vehicles to the nearest police station or through emergency lines 999 and 911.

The police said the measures were aimed at preventing road crashes and protecting all road users during the holiday period.

The enforcement drive will be conducted in collaboration with NTSA as authorities seek to ensure safer journeys for children and other travellers.